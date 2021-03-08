UPDATED: BCPS Superintendent Putnam stepping down, moving to CVCC

“I’m very eager to begin my new journey, and I’m excited to be part of my new educational family. But I will forever be grateful for the amazing opportunity to serve as superintendent of Burke County Public Schools. I’m grateful for our board of education. And I’m thankful for the success that we’ve had together and, most importantly, the wonderful friendships that we’ve made.”

The board did not discuss any details on naming an acting or interim superintendent, but Chairman Buddy Armour said that process will start soon. Attorney Chris Campbell and his firm will advise the board in the search.

Putnam said he will stay hands off as the board fulfills one of its core duties.

“The board attorney is going to bring us some proposals (on the process) next week,” Armour said. “We’re going to talk about interims. One of the things we really want to do is do everything we can to make sure we have a new superintendent in place by either July 1 or Aug. 1. We prefer somewhere in the middle of that.”

Armour said he needs to talk to Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, the board attorney and other members of the school system before discussions begin narrowing down any list of potential interims. Armour expects to consider candidates both inside and outside the school system.

