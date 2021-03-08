UPDATED: BCPS Superintendent Putnam stepping down, moving to CVCC

Longtime Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam announced his resignation at Monday evening’s work session of the Burke County Board of Education.
After nearly a decade altogether in the superintendent role, Putnam said he will join Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College in an executive vice president position. He doesn’t yet know his final day with BCPS, but Putnam said he will start at CVCC on May 1.
The decision was made in closed session at the start of the meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, then announced to others in attendance later during open session.
“For the past 10 years, I’ve had the absolute privilege of serving as superintendent of Burke County Public Schools,” Putnam said in open session. “During this time BCPS staff, faculty, administration, parents, students and school board members have all worked together to create a top-performing school system. This success did not happen by chance, but by intentional hard work by all of us.
“I am reminded daily that we have committed teachers, committed support staff, committed administrators, all of whom are student-centered. This evening, I am here to announced that I have been afforded another leadership opportunity outside of Burke County Public Schools. Beginning May 1, I will be starting my new role as executive vice president at Catawba Valley Community College.
“I’m very eager to begin my new journey, and I’m excited to be part of my new educational family. But I will forever be grateful for the amazing opportunity to serve as superintendent of Burke County Public Schools. I’m grateful for our board of education. And I’m thankful for the success that we’ve had together and, most importantly, the wonderful friendships that we’ve made.”
The board did not discuss any details on naming an acting or interim superintendent, but Chairman Buddy Armour said that process will start soon. Attorney Chris Campbell and his firm will advise the board in the search.
Putnam said he will stay hands off as the board fulfills one of its core duties.
“The board attorney is going to bring us some proposals (on the process) next week,” Armour said. “We’re going to talk about interims. One of the things we really want to do is do everything we can to make sure we have a new superintendent in place by either July 1 or Aug. 1. We prefer somewhere in the middle of that.”
Armour said he needs to talk to Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, the board attorney and other members of the school system before discussions begin narrowing down any list of potential interims. Armour expects to consider candidates both inside and outside the school system.
While Armour and Icard were notified of the decision beforehand, it was a surprise to others.
“That was Larry’s call,” Armour said. “That was a Band-Aid ripping moment. So, here we are. Now, whether or not anyone else in central office knew, I have no idea.”
Under Putnam’s guidance, the school system constructed a new Mountain View Elementary School, which opened in 2018. The school system additionally has purchased land with the purpose of building another new school in eastern Burke under Putnam. His administration also oversaw the closing Chesterfield and Rutherford College elementary schools in 2018.
The school system also has touted a 10-year high in graduation rate under Putnam, most recently reporting a 91.7% four-year cohort mark in November. The establishment of the Burke Virtual Academy and a one-to-one take-home computer ratio for students — both particularly important during remote learning during COVID-19 — and a revamped school nutrition program in partnership with Chartwells also highlight his tenure.
During his tenure, Putnam consistently has received positive marks from the school board during his annual performance evaluations, and that body also has given him pay raises almost annually. He was named Northwest Regional Education Service Alliance Superintendent of the Year in 2017. Putnam regularly has allied BCPS with community-driven initiatives like Burke Development Inc.’s Work in Burke.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people,” Putnam said. “We have a lot of awesome folks. That’s something I’m proud of that I got to be part of. It’s something bigger than any individual. BCPS has been my school family for years.”
Upon the buyout of predecessor Art Stellar’s contract after a period of turmoil, Putnam first was named BCPS acting superintendent in early August 2011, receiving the interim tag later that month. He was named the fulltime superintendent in April 2012. Before making the move to the BCPS central office, Putnam was principal at Chesterfield and W.A. Young elementary schools and Draughn High School.
At CVCC, Putnam will be tasked with being a close associate of President Garrett Hinshaw.
“I’ll help President Hinshaw and the team at CVCC with anything they need help with,” Putnam said. “It encompasses all things. I’m looking forward to it.”
Armour is one of the board members who have been through the superintendent-hiring process before, and he said he’ll lean on that knowledge at length as the board seeks Putnam’s successor.
“I’ll lean a lot on my experience, Sam (Wilkinson’s) experience and our board attorney’s experience,” he said.
