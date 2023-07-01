VALDESE — Students in the summer reading program at Valdese Elementary School got to celebrate Christmas in June this week when the local rotary club donated books for the students to start their own personal libraries.

Valdese Rotary members stopped by the school Tuesday to bring the books to students. It’s the eighth year the club has donated books, said Kevin Frederick, chair of the community service committee.

“A number of years ago when we had a presentation about literacy and how literacy is a major factor in the success of a child in school, we realized that this is something we wanted to be involved in,” Frederick said.

He said they knew then they wanted to get involved with the summer reading program. The summer reading program is a remediation program that provides intense learning to help students fill in any gaps before moving up to the next grade, said VES Assistant Principal Amber Lackey.

“Particularly, one statistic that stood out to me was that, if children are not reading by the third grade at a proficiency level, that the chances that that child will end up in the prison system is very high,” Frederick said. “That alone got me saying that we can do this every year.”

He said they hope the books will help encourage students to fall in love with reading.

“They will have a start of their own libraries,” Frederick said.

Each of the students got to pick out four books, ranging from classics like Alice in Wonderland to newer books like Chicken on the Moon, written by Valdese native Jana L. Farris. The book features several references to Burke County landscapes, including Table Rock. Several copies of it also were donated to the school’s library.

“For the first several years, we were giving three books, but when we started asking the community for book donations, we were able to get a lot of different variety of books,” Frederick said. “Prior to that, it was mainly the Scholastic books, which are more expensive than the donations that we got, so our money has gone further with the donations as well as buying some supplemental books.”

They were able to donate about 350 books to the summer reading program at Valdese Elementary School, and also will donate some books to New Dimensions Charter School.

“It is just really exciting to see the kids … some kids, their eyes get big, most all of them are really appreciative and thank us for doing this, but it’s just a joy to help them start their own libraries, and, hopefully, a life of reading,” Frederick said.

Any leftover books will either go to teachers’ classroom libraries or the school’s library, said VES Assistant Principal Amber Lackey.

“It was very gracious that the rotary club could come and donate such a wonderful gift,” Lackey said. “The kids all came in very excited, knowing that they got to take home four and then some got take home six. But to also hear us adults connecting over books that we had enjoyed as students, and watching the same students pick out those books and us share stories. That was probably the most exciting part.”