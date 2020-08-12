Virtual Academy director provides updates on program

For the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, Burke County Public Schools’ Virtual Academy will be the largest school in the county.
During the Burke County Board of Education’s special called meeting on Monday at the Olive Hill Resource Center, the academy’s director, Christie Abernathy, and coordinator/principal, Kristin Edwards, shared updates on the virtual program.
In all, 2,327 students, or 18.8 percent of BCPS students are enrolled in the Virtual Academy, according to Abernathy. This number includes 82 new students to the district from either out of county or homeschool and private schools. K-3 has 650 students and 32 full-time teachers, while fourth and fifth grade has 347 students and 13 teachers.
The largest contingent per grade level is in middle school, as 606 students will be participating in the Virtual Academy, along with 30 teachers. There are 724 students enrolled in the Virtual Academy at the high school level.
All of the Virtual Academy teachers have worked in the school system prior to this year.
“It does look a little bit different at each level,” Abernathy said. “Elementary (teachers) are full-time, whereas middle and high school may only have one or more periods that are virtual, and they are not 100 percent full-time virtual. If we had taken the number of teachers that we needed to cover classes for the students that were enrolled, we would have just wiped out our schools, and they would have been left barren.”
Elementary School
All elementary school students will remain enrolled in their domicile schools, and all teachers will remain employed at their current schools.
Abernathy said she and Edwards met with teachers last week via Zoom and rosters were assigned to teachers on Thursday. Families will be contacted this week to set up orientations through Zoom to teach students how to access their coursework and to familiarize students with the platform.
Physical education and music will be offered as enrichment courses.
Middle School
Middle school students will be served at their domicile (home) schools. One team of teachers per grade level will serve the academy’s students.
“This will also help students that want to transition back to the building in January,” Abernathy said. “It will be a much smoother transition for those students to come back into the building.”
The Virtual Academy is asking for parents to make a commitment of at least one semester.
Students will be offered art, CTE (career and technical education), business, health and physical education for their nine-week electives.
Abernathy and Edwards met with middle school teachers Monday and Tuesday to discuss the academy’s guidelines and best practices for teaching virtually.
High School
Due to the large number of students, teachers at the high school level will provide teaching through hybrid sections. Some of the classes may be entirely virtually, while other sections will feature hybrid sections, in which the class will be a combination of “seated” instruction and virtual instruction.
The high schools will follow the system’s plan for remote instruction at its schools, as they will use Canvas or Google Classroom as their learning management system to deliver content such as pre-recorded lessons from the teacher and Zoom sessions.
The Virtual Academy will offer high schools core classes, CP and honors courses, as well as several electives and AP courses. Abernathy said there are some elective courses that cannot be taught virtually – such as band and CTE courses – and students will need to go to their home schools to participate in those classes.
Students may also take virtual courses through the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, and through Western Piedmont Community College’s Career and College Promise (CCP) program.
During their faculty meetings with school principals this week, teachers were provided guidance and best practices for a virtual setting.
Other News
The Virtual Academy will offer ongoing training for teachers throughout the professional development sessions on Wednesdays. BCPS will provide similar training for teachers for its remote program.
The school system issued a student and parent guide to remote learning. The guide contains information on relevant terms students and parents should know, a chart outlining the differences between last year’s remote learning and this year’s learning, a daily recommended checklist for students and parents, a daily recommended expectation for time spent on school work, and information on the child nutrition program.
According to the guide, the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards recommends elementary school students perform one to two hours of school work per day. Middle school students are recommended to perform two to three hours per day, while high school students are recommended to complete three to four hours per day.
Lastly, the guide has a daily routine for students and parents to help set up a schedule to follow throughout the semester.
To access the parent and student guide, visit https://bit.ly/30N6ybW.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!