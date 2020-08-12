Virtual Academy director provides updates on program

For the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, Burke County Public Schools’ Virtual Academy will be the largest school in the county.

During the Burke County Board of Education’s special called meeting on Monday at the Olive Hill Resource Center, the academy’s director, Christie Abernathy, and coordinator/principal, Kristin Edwards, shared updates on the virtual program.

In all, 2,327 students, or 18.8 percent of BCPS students are enrolled in the Virtual Academy, according to Abernathy. This number includes 82 new students to the district from either out of county or homeschool and private schools. K-3 has 650 students and 32 full-time teachers, while fourth and fifth grade has 347 students and 13 teachers.

The largest contingent per grade level is in middle school, as 606 students will be participating in the Virtual Academy, along with 30 teachers. There are 724 students enrolled in the Virtual Academy at the high school level.

All of the Virtual Academy teachers have worked in the school system prior to this year.