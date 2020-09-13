WATCH NOW: Donation to provide NCSD students with critical technology

Boardmaker is an online platform that provides for individual picture symbols, such as American Sign Language symbols.

“The NCSD Foundation is very excited about being able to donate this money to the school,” Kirksey said. “The foundation and our fundraiser is mostly the golf tournament that we have every year in October, and we’re able to this year pull up some other funds that would help, especially because of remote learning right now.”

NCSD is currently fully remote until at least Oct. 16. A decision has not yet been made on what will happen after that period, Patrick said.

“As the school director here at the North Carolina School for the Deaf we are graciously appreciative of the monetary donation that our NCSD Foundation has done for us,” Patrick said. “(The software programs) will go along with supporting our students in their quest as we continue with remote learning for a few more weeks, and maybe even in to the future – we don’t know what the future holds for us. But, this will make a tremendous difference for our faculty, staff and students here at the school.”

The NCSD Foundation’s Bears Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Silver Creek Plantation on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $90 per person, which includes breakfast, lunch, green fees, gifts, range balls and cart. For more information on the tournament, visit https://bit.ly/3iqWOKX.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

