WATCH NOW: Fonseca, Austin recognized during board meeting

“One of the things I’ve learned from you is that you don’t do anything that’s not well thought out,” Armour said. “You introduced a plan book to the school system, which brought a lot of angst to a lot of teachers and a lot of calls to my house. But they actually learned how to do it, and they saw the advantages in it. Plan book, which means this is how you’re going to work with your children for the rest of the week, or however. Yet, planning is not a bad thing — trying to live tomorrow today is tough. And you taught me that we can’t live tomorrow today, and we have to take each day and make the most of it, and make the best of it. That’s one of the big things you’re going to be leaving Burke County Public Schools, is that you can plan all day long, but you’ve got to live today for today.