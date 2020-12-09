WATCH NOW: K-5 school to close due to cluster

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has forced another local elementary school to temporarily transition to remote learning.
Hildebran Elementary School will move to remote learning today after Burke County Public Schools officials were made aware of a cluster of at least five related COVID-19 cases, the school system announced Wednesday morning.
Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer, said the current number of cases in the school totals five, all of which are among Hildebran staff members.
Following the school session on Tuesday afternoon, the school system came to the decision to close Hildebran through Dec. 21, said Shuffler.
Hildebran Principal Randy Sain notified parents via the SchoolMessenger alert system of the positive cases, according to a press release from the school system.
“Hildebran Elementary School classroom teachers are communicating with students and families and providing specific information to let them know what to expect while the school operates under Plan C,” the release said. “The health and safety of students and staff is Burke County Public Schools’ main concern right now. The school is working closely with the Burke County Health Department for guidance and to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.”
The Child Nutrition Department will continue to serve Hildebran Elementary students meals during the remote learning period. Free meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Burke Middle School parking lot on Thursday, and again on Dec. 17. Students do not have to be present to receive the meals, according to the release.
Hildebran becomes the second elementary school this year to experience a cluster, after Icard Elementary was forced to close in late October. The K-5 school is the third school this year to temporarily transition to full-time remote learning. Hildebran joins Icard Elementary and Hallyburton Academy, which moved to Plan C for a period during November due to staff members being forced to quarantine as a result of coming into contact with someone who was COVID-positive.
System sets mark
On Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 11.7% throughout the county, according to the Burke County Health Department.
This increase has been reflected in the county’s schools, where cases have consistently been on the rise since mid-November.
For the third consecutive week, Burke County Public Schools set a weekly high in COVID-19 cases, as there were 48 cases – 29 students and 19 staff members – for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, according to the school system’s COVID tracking chart listed on its website.
Of the 47 cases, 25 occurred in elementary schools, five in middle schools and 17 in high schools.
Additionally, the school system saw a weekly high for both the number of students quarantined and isolated. As of Wednesday afternoon, 354 students were quarantined due to exposure and 154 students were isolated due to symptoms. Another 48 staff members were quarantined due to exposure while 25 staff members were isolated.
During the Burke County Board of Education’s special called meeting on Monday, BCPS Nurse Director Miranda Michaels issued board members an updated list of weekly case totals.
According to Michaels, the week of Nov. 16-22, there were 35 people, including nine staff members and 26 students who tested positive for the virus.
Shuffler told The News Herald she plans to update the COVID tracking chart multiple times per week.
Other schools
On Monday, New Dimensions School Director David Burleson revealed on the school’s Facebook page that a New Dimensions student had tested positive for COVID-19 that morning.
Dawn Grindstaff, public relations specialist and administrative assistant at New Dimensions, said there are two active cases in the school. Both cases are among students at different grade levels, she said.
“I wanted to make you aware that New Dimensions has had a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Burleson said in the post. “A New Dimensions student received test results earlier today. We have worked closely with the Burke County Health Department on contact tracing and everyone who has had close contact based on the health department standards have been contacted.”
New Dimensions is a K-8 public charter school with about 310 students.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
