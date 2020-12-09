WATCH NOW: K-5 school to close due to cluster

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has forced another local elementary school to temporarily transition to remote learning.

Hildebran Elementary School will move to remote learning today after Burke County Public Schools officials were made aware of a cluster of at least five related COVID-19 cases, the school system announced Wednesday morning.

Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer, said the current number of cases in the school totals five, all of which are among Hildebran staff members.

Following the school session on Tuesday afternoon, the school system came to the decision to close Hildebran through Dec. 21, said Shuffler.

Hildebran Principal Randy Sain notified parents via the SchoolMessenger alert system of the positive cases, according to a press release from the school system.

“Hildebran Elementary School classroom teachers are communicating with students and families and providing specific information to let them know what to expect while the school operates under Plan C,” the release said. “The health and safety of students and staff is Burke County Public Schools’ main concern right now. The school is working closely with the Burke County Health Department for guidance and to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.”