WATCH NOW: Local clinicians speak to kids' mental health during pandemic

The mental health of students during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key issue raised by many Burke County concerned parents and residents in school board meetings during public comments.
The News Herald met with three local mental health specialists from A Caring Alternative — a comprehensive care agency providing behavioral health and substance use disorder services to adults, adolescents and children in Western North Carolina — to determine the extent of the pandemic’s toll on the mental well-being of local children.
Cassie Moore, a child clinician and team lead at A Caring Alternative, said the agency is experiencing a steady increase in children clients amid the pandemic.
Moore said the agency received about 450 referrals in 2020 for children and teens to gain access to mental health services.
Referrals typically come from the Department of Social Services and the Department of Juvenile Justice, though there have been some pediatric offices that have sent referrals over to ACA, Moore said.
Melaina Rhoney is the CEO, founder and owner of A Caring Alternative.
Rhoney said that one of the organizations that shares a building at its Morganton complex called to alert her to the large number of clients waiting outside their doors.
“A lot of them were kids and adolescents,” Rhoney said. “That was one of our walk-in days. That tells you something; there are lots of people that need mental health services right now.”
At the ACA Morganton center, children can be seen at the walk-in clinic on Mondays and Tuesdays. In addition to Burke County, A Caring Alternative offers child services in McDowell and Buncombe counties.
Before COVID-19, ACA had embedded clinicians working in schools throughout the county, according to COO Teagan Brown.
“With us not being allowed in the schools, we were having to go back to the office,” Brown said. “We are using Zoom quite a bit for our basic services.”
One of those basic services includes outpatient therapy, which entails medicine management. More enhanced services include intensive in-home care and therapeutic foster care.
ACA also has a respite facility for kids who are awaiting placement.
“This way, they don’t have to sleep on the couch at DSS,” Brown said.
According to Moore, the pandemic's forcing clinicians to transition to more telehealth-oriented therapy, such as Zoom appointments, has had a positive impact on ACA’s youth clients.
“Our no-show rates and our cancellations have decreased a ton,” she said. “(Clients) can Zoom us on their work break, or they can jump on a counseling appointment between their classes. (Telehealth practices) is reaching more people. They’re more comfortable coming to the computer screen than coming to a big office and meeting new people.”
Moore said school counselors and day care centers have set up confidential computer labs where clients can interact with their mental health specialists. Other times, students will accompany their parents to work and jump on a call from a private computer at their parents’ work offices.
“One of the neat things about having to see kids on Zoom during the pandemic is that the parents see how well their kids are doing in counseling and they say, ‘Whoa. Maybe I need some counseling,’” Moore said.
Meeting with clients by any means necessary is crucial during the pandemic, as mental health issues are on the rise.
In a survey of children ages 13 to 19 conducted by the Center for Promise at America’s Promise Alliance, nearly 31% said they had been feeling unhappy and depressed.
Moore said self-harming activity — such as cutting or burning — is on the rise among Burke County students during COVID-19.
“It’s been really hard,” she said. “But, I know that the schools have this app called Say Something, where if they disclose to another student that they are self-harming or that they might be a danger to themselves, a student can in confidence report that to Say Something.
“That’s when we have our walk-in clinic. The student could immediately get linked to our walk-in clinic. If there is something that is reported to the school counselor, or even if they call 911, they can bring the student to A Caring Alternative. They can receive either a triage or assessment immediately, and then be linked to services. We want to make sure that no kid goes without the opportunity for help.”
Moore estimated that roughly four times per week, parents show up to A Caring Alternative as early as 4 a.m. to bring their children in for assessments.
Still, Moore said she feels the youth clients are very resilient despite the many challenges they face.
“Just as a clinician, I think at first I was really worried about them,” she said. “But then, they kind of proved me wrong, and in a good way.”
At the same time, many of Moore’s youth clients are struggling with grief, such as the losses of siblings, parents or grandparents. She said substance abuse and COVID-19 are the two main sources contributing to these losses.
In the end, the pandemic may place strains on both children and adults’ mental health, according to Brown.
“I think for years to come, we will be researching 2020 and the mental health impacts that it has had on all of us, no matter the age,” she said.
For adult clients, ACA’s Assertive Community Treatment Team (ACTT) serves as its highest level of care. The ACTT office is at 617 S. Green St. in Morganton.
ACA’s walk-in clinic is at 301 E. Meeting St. in Morganton.
To reach the Hope4NC crisis line, call 888-235-4673.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.