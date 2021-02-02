WATCH NOW: Local clinicians speak to kids' mental health during pandemic

Moore said school counselors and day care centers have set up confidential computer labs where clients can interact with their mental health specialists. Other times, students will accompany their parents to work and jump on a call from a private computer at their parents’ work offices.

“One of the neat things about having to see kids on Zoom during the pandemic is that the parents see how well their kids are doing in counseling and they say, ‘Whoa. Maybe I need some counseling,’” Moore said.

Meeting with clients by any means necessary is crucial during the pandemic, as mental health issues are on the rise.

In a survey of children ages 13 to 19 conducted by the Center for Promise at America’s Promise Alliance, nearly 31% said they had been feeling unhappy and depressed.

Moore said self-harming activity — such as cutting or burning — is on the rise among Burke County students during COVID-19.

“It’s been really hard,” she said. “But, I know that the schools have this app called Say Something, where if they disclose to another student that they are self-harming or that they might be a danger to themselves, a student can in confidence report that to Say Something.