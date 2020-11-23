WATCH NOW: Local K-5 school offers toilet paper sale last week to benefit PTA

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sain estimated the school raised nearly $1,500, Moody said, which will fund student clubs and technology, such as ensuring all students have access to laptops and the internet.

Help and outreach

Hildebran received the toilet paper from a local business that reached out to the school because it needed warehouse space for its inventory, Sain said.

For last week’s sale, the PTA was able to open it up to more community members, Ennis said.

“We sent an email to all of our feeder schools in eastern Burke County,” she said. “We asked the principals to let everybody know. We posted it on Facebook, and contacted local businesses.”

The school was even able to give cases to seniors and families in need, the PTA said.

Moody said a number of businesses and community members have reached out to see if there is any more product.

The PTA typically holds a large festival during spring to help earn funds for its budget. Moody and Ennis said there is a possibility that it will offer another sale soon.