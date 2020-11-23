WATCH NOW: Local K-5 school offers toilet paper sale last week to benefit PTA

HILDEBRAN — One local school is helping to wipe out a need in the community while raising money to fund programs.
From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Hildebran Elementary held its second drive-thru toilet paper sale at its school.
“We decided to do something that’s practical and useful for the community and neighboring businesses,” Principal Randy Sain said.
He’s not wrong; toilet paper is practical and useful, especially with the demand right now.
Brandy Moody, PTA president and a third-grade teacher at Hildebran, said the first sale was held two weeks ago in the midst of the storms that caused schools to close.
“The first sale, (the community members) were into it, but it took us a full week to get rid of our first shipment of 540 cases,” she said. “But the second sale, we unloaded it Wednesday and we sold out of it Thursday night.”
Social media factored into the fundraiser’s success, too.
The sale took off after word of the fundraiser reached a popular local Facebook group, said Moody and Dori Ennis, PTA vice president and a teacher's assistant at the school.
In all, Moody said the group sold 1,080 cases — almost 26,000 rolls — through the sales. Each box contained 24 rolls, and the PTA offered families a free box if they bought at least three boxes.
Sain estimated the school raised nearly $1,500, Moody said, which will fund student clubs and technology, such as ensuring all students have access to laptops and the internet.
Help and outreach
Hildebran received the toilet paper from a local business that reached out to the school because it needed warehouse space for its inventory, Sain said.
For last week’s sale, the PTA was able to open it up to more community members, Ennis said.
“We sent an email to all of our feeder schools in eastern Burke County,” she said. “We asked the principals to let everybody know. We posted it on Facebook, and contacted local businesses.”
The school was even able to give cases to seniors and families in need, the PTA said.
Moody said a number of businesses and community members have reached out to see if there is any more product.
The PTA typically holds a large festival during spring to help earn funds for its budget. Moody and Ennis said there is a possibility that it will offer another sale soon.
“It was awesome,” Moody said. “We were able to give back; our community does so much for our school. So we were able to in turn help them out in a toilet paper shortage, and of course, having them help us out with the fundraiser.”
The fundraiser was a success all around, Sain said.
“It’s been a win-win for us and the community,” he said.
