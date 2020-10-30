WATCH NOW: Local K-5 students, families dress up for school's Halloween party

Though children’s Halloween experiences will look very differently this year, Drexel Elementary staff did their best to ensure the school’s students could still have some fun for the holiday.

During its annual “Trick or Read” event Wednesday night, Drexel students participated in a drive-thru celebration of Halloween, dressed in their favorite costumes.

The event has become a Halloween tradition for the school, as it serves as Drexel’s Title 1 reading night for the first semester.

Drexel Elementary Principal Jesse Gravel said she and her staff were expecting dreary weather ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta, but the rain managed to hold off for the most part.

“We’re outside now, but it’s still fun,” Gravel said. “The weather’s being pretty kind to us right now. This is always Drexel’s No. 1 event we do all year. I’m not surprised that it’s a good turnout.”

The line for the event was backed up around the block as the students and their families came to participate in the festivities.

Gravel said the students were very excited for the event in the days leading up to it.