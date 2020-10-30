WATCH NOW: Local K-5 students, families dress up for school's Halloween party

Though children’s Halloween experiences will look very differently this year, Drexel Elementary staff did their best to ensure the school’s students could still have some fun for the holiday.
During its annual “Trick or Read” event Wednesday night, Drexel students participated in a drive-thru celebration of Halloween, dressed in their favorite costumes.
The event has become a Halloween tradition for the school, as it serves as Drexel’s Title 1 reading night for the first semester.
Drexel Elementary Principal Jesse Gravel said she and her staff were expecting dreary weather ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta, but the rain managed to hold off for the most part.
“We’re outside now, but it’s still fun,” Gravel said. “The weather’s being pretty kind to us right now. This is always Drexel’s No. 1 event we do all year. I’m not surprised that it’s a good turnout.”
The line for the event was backed up around the block as the students and their families came to participate in the festivities.
Support Local Journalism
Gravel said the students were very excited for the event in the days leading up to it.
The school set up multiple stations throughout its campus where families of the students could drive through and interact with school staff.
Reading is incorporated into each station, Gravel said. Students were issued Halloween Mad Libs. Another station had Kool Aid-based “ghoul drool” with a recipe for students to follow.
The children and parents weren’t the only ones dressed for the occasion, though.
Teachers and school staff members were dressed in variety of costumes, from witches and nurses at one station, to Snickers bars, M&M’s, bumblebees and pirates.
At one station, a school staff member wore shaving cream in his head, and students threw cheese puffs in his shaving cream haircut.
According to Gravel, due to the conditions, she and school staff members were forced to get more creative about the event this time around.
“We totally revamped it this year,” she said. “We kind of were in the habit of doing the same thing year after year. This has forced us to change up our activities and things. We’re not normally throwing cheese balls at shaving cream.”
Still, laughter could be heard throughout the school’s campus Wednesday night, showing “not normal” was plenty of fun for the students and their families.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!