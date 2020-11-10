WATCH NOW: Local school goes remote after virus exposures

DREXEL — On Tuesday, a local school moved to remote learning after one-third of its staff members were forced to quarantine as a result of coming into contact with someone who is COVID-positive.
Hallyburton Academy, an alternative school for sixth through 12th graders, is the second school this year forced to temporarily transition to remote learning. The decision to begin remote learning on Tuesday was made Monday afternoon said Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public information officer.
The school will remain in Plan C until Nov. 19, according to an all-call sent to Hallyburton families by principal Jonathan Clontz.
“All learning will be moved from in-person to remote while the school building is closed for a complete cleaning and exposures are isolated or quarantined,” Clontz said in the call, according to Shuffler. “As for classroom instruction over the next week and a half, your classroom teachers will be in touch with you to give you specific information, but you can expect it to look much like it did at the beginning of the school year when we were on Plan C.”
In late October, Icard Elementary transitioned to remote learning for two weeks after a cluster was identified at the school.
Updated Testing Guidance
During the Burke County Board of Education’s meeting Monday night, Miranda Michaels, the school system’s nurse director informed the board of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ changes in COVID-19 protocols in schools.
NCDHHS’ StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit K-12 issues testing guidance to public schools throughout the state.
Schools are now required to quarantine students and staff who are within 6 feet of someone who is COVID-positive for a total of 15 cumulative minutes over 24 hours.
Before, schools were required to quarantine those who were exposed to a COVID-positive person for 15 consecutive minutes.
“With that being said, we can definitely expect our quarantine numbers for staff and students to rise, additional cleanings to go up, and then potentially more school closures,” Michaels said.
Michaels said she met Monday with Doug Setzer, BCPS auxiliary services director and Kevin Herron, maintenance supervisor.
“Mr. Setzer and Mr. Herron shared with me today that the cleanings have increased to over 115 additional cleanings since March,” she said. “Then there were other concerns expressed with these 15 cumulative minutes – with cafeteria staff working closely for breakfast and lunch, as well as classrooms. 15 consecutive minutes is one thing – you can pretty much try to avoid that. But the cumulative minutes in a 24-hour period is going to be difficult.”
COVID-19 Tracking Chart/Update Thread
Michaels discussed the school system’s new COVID-19 tracking chart and its revamped update thread listed on its website.
The tracking chart now lists staff member and student quarantined, isolated and positive test results for each week of the school year, beginning from Sept. 7-13, the last week of full-time remote learning.
Michaels cautioned the board about the potential for the numbers to increase rapidly throughout the week.
“(The case total) can change throughout the week, and more than likely will change as we find out about test results, absences, and things like that,” she said.
She illustrated this point to the board and said the school system’s COVID-19 cases for this week, Nov. 2-8, increased from three to nine throughout the day on Monday.
For the week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, the website lists 18 positive COVID tests – five staff members and 13 students – throughout the school system.
Typically, elementary schools see the majority of cases, but Oct. 26 through Nov. 1’s breakdown saw three elementary cases, compared to seven cases in middle schools and eight in high schools.
A total of 187 people – 170 students and 17 staff members were either isolated or quarantined for the week.
The News Herald will update this story when the weekly totals for Nov. 2-8 are made available.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
