WATCH NOW: Local school goes remote after virus exposures

DREXEL — On Tuesday, a local school moved to remote learning after one-third of its staff members were forced to quarantine as a result of coming into contact with someone who is COVID-positive.

Hallyburton Academy, an alternative school for sixth through 12th graders, is the second school this year forced to temporarily transition to remote learning. The decision to begin remote learning on Tuesday was made Monday afternoon said Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public information officer.

The school will remain in Plan C until Nov. 19, according to an all-call sent to Hallyburton families by principal Jonathan Clontz.

“All learning will be moved from in-person to remote while the school building is closed for a complete cleaning and exposures are isolated or quarantined,” Clontz said in the call, according to Shuffler. “As for classroom instruction over the next week and a half, your classroom teachers will be in touch with you to give you specific information, but you can expect it to look much like it did at the beginning of the school year when we were on Plan C.”

In late October, Icard Elementary transitioned to remote learning for two weeks after a cluster was identified at the school.

