WATCH NOW: NCSSM officials provide update on plans for buildings

In the upstairs of the Academic Commons there will be six lab classrooms — two each for physics, chemistry and biology. Additionally, there will be three research labs, two classrooms, a faculty hub, three collaboration nodes and a number of conference rooms.

Directly outside the commons, the campus will feature an outdoor amphitheater named for the Rotary Club of Morganton.

“You could sit out there and study by yourself normally, or if you’re a member of the public walking through public you could stop there,” Baxter said. “We can also do a small performance, or lecture, or anything that requires minor AV infrastructure, we’ll be able to have it right outside in that amphitheater.”

Residence hall

According to Baxter, the residence hall has taken up more than 33% of the dollars on projects available to the campus.

“(There will be) 300 students living here, so (about) 150 rooms,” he said. “You’ve got eight full-time staff members who will live here, so they’ll each have an apartment.”

The full-time student life community coordinator staff members will have their own apartments in the residence hall. The eight community coordinators will preside over the eight wings in the hall.