WATCH NOW: NCSSM officials provide update on plans for buildings

The N.C. School of Science and Mathematics' Durham campus was recently rated the fourth-best public school in the country by Niche, a website that ranks the best kindergarten through 12th-grade schools, colleges and places to live.
In just 18 months, the school will welcome students for its inaugural year at its Morganton campus.
With a number of the campus’ buildings coming more into form, The News Herald took a tour with Kevin Baxter, the Morganton campus’ vice chancellor and chief campus officer, to find out more about what the campus team' plans are for each building.
Goodwin Hall
Goodwin Hall will serve as the campus’ check-in location, where guests and prospective students will meet with the front desk staff before campus visits.
The building will be an administrative hub, where staff members involved with enrollment services, human resources, finance and budget will have administrative office suites.
The suites were designed with the purpose of encouraging teamwork and collaboration among faculty, Baxter said.
“We’ve tried to work against what most of us in education kind of reflexively do, which is make a very territorial approach to a school — to say, ‘That’s our suite, (or) that’s our conference room.’”
The third floor will feature a common area lounge for people to gather and study individually or in small groups. The fourth floor will have a multipurpose room that will be used as a boardroom and a student event space.
“We tried to factor that into the design so we could really call out some of the local iconography of this campus,” Baxter said, noting Goodwin Hall’s views of another school on campus, North Carolina School for the Deaf.
“The bottom floor of Goodwin all along has been essentially conceived of as ‘future growth space,’” Baxter said. “We’ve got a few restrooms and elevator/stairwell access points, and then the main front desk and security. Otherwise, we have a lot of what we’re calling ‘shelf space,’ which is shelved because we don’t know what we’re going to use it for downstream.”
Academic Commons
The Academic Commons building will function as a student life center, where students will meet for dining.
“With intentionality, we brought a spectacular amount of light to flood (the student dining) area,” Baxter said. “All along the windows, we’ll have outdoor seating as well.”
The center point of the building will have a grab-and-go cafe.
The commons also will be used as a study space, and will feature small “focus rooms” designed for one to two students or faculty members to sit in privacy to study, write or grade papers, or take a phone call.
According to Baxter, the Morganton campus team used the school’s Durham campus to make assessments on the commons’ design and layout.
“One of the things they observed that could be improved is we don’t have the best ability to showcase learning in all the spaces,” he said. “So we built these windows in with intentionality on a space like this because this is going to be the fabrication lab — a giant maker space where kids will be creating all sorts of things in our engineering and computer science department.”
The space, known as the fabrication lab suite, will have a metalworking room, a computer numerical control mill space, a fabrication space, and the Leviton Engineering Lab.
“This four-room suite is all that robotics and creative engineering space,” Baxter said.
The Academic Commons also will be the site of the campus library, a 5,400-square-foot space with a floating genius bar for students and staff members to receive computer and technology support.
The commons, which will function similar to a college campus’ student union, also will feature a wood-paneled bleacher staircase for students to convene and eat lunch. Facing the staircase will be a four-screen video wall with a portable lectern to allow for lectures or TED talks in the space, he said.
In the upstairs of the Academic Commons there will be six lab classrooms — two each for physics, chemistry and biology. Additionally, there will be three research labs, two classrooms, a faculty hub, three collaboration nodes and a number of conference rooms.
Directly outside the commons, the campus will feature an outdoor amphitheater named for the Rotary Club of Morganton.
“You could sit out there and study by yourself normally, or if you’re a member of the public walking through public you could stop there,” Baxter said. “We can also do a small performance, or lecture, or anything that requires minor AV infrastructure, we’ll be able to have it right outside in that amphitheater.”
Residence hall
According to Baxter, the residence hall has taken up more than 33% of the dollars on projects available to the campus.
“(There will be) 300 students living here, so (about) 150 rooms,” he said. “You’ve got eight full-time staff members who will live here, so they’ll each have an apartment.”
The full-time student life community coordinator staff members will have their own apartments in the residence hall. The eight community coordinators will preside over the eight wings in the hall.
“It’s kind of like a resident director in a college environment,” Baxter said. “They’re responsible for any disciplinary infractions, for programming, for dealing with social-emotional issues (where) students are homesick or if there are health issues in the middle of the night, there’s an adult on the floor that can deal with it.”
The first five of the community coordinator positions will be filled in the summer of 2022. The school will start with five community coordinators rather than eight because its first residential class will be seniors only.
Baxter said the residence hall will come complete with laundry, recycling, bike storage and vending.
“Our expectation will be barring any unforeseen complications we will be in position mid- to late summer where we take ownership of the residence hall, Academic Commons, Goodwin Hall and Jeter Hall,” Baxter said.
During the tour, the campus’ construction team, Barnhill Contracting Co., was working on installing metal wall panels on the side of the residence hall.
“Duda Paine, our architects, wanted to contrast the brick with an aluminum mix called Galvalume,” said Chad Barrow, a Barnhill project manager. “It’s got a high-coating paint so it’s got a really long life expectancy before it’s even going to fade.”
Jeter Hall
Like Goodwin Hall, Jeter Hall was a preexisting building used by the N.C. School for the Deaf.
“(Jeter Hall) is actually where (the School for the Deaf) delivered the STEAM Academy program, which was done in partnership with NCSSM in Durham,” Baxter said. “So it’s all kind of come full circle, where we’re going to come back into this space and deliver a program.”
Jeter will be used primarily for humanities courses. The building will have a music ensemble space, a general purpose classroom, while the downstairs will feature art studios and a video and audio recording studio in what was School for the Deaf’s TV studio years ago.
Students, faculty and staff members will have access badges to enter the buildings.
The Morganton campus has also partnered with MCNC, the nonprofit that supplies broadband internet connectivity to public schools, community colleges and UNC System schools throughout the state.
“They saw this as a real opportunity point because there was a gap in their statewide hub-and-spoke network in the Morganton region,” Baxter said. “It’ll give (Western Piedmont Community College,) the School for the Deaf and this campus hardwire connectivity to their hut, which from a security, a bandwidth and speed perspective is all a net positive for all three of our campuses.”
In the coming weeks, The News Herald will have an update on the campus filling a number of critical personnel positions.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.