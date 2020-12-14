WATCH NOW: School board votes to begin next semester in remote learning

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent Larry Putnam cautioned that the school system was not ready to implement Hunt's plan due to COVID-19 cases trending in the wrong direction.

“Going forward, I think if the positivity rate drops back down, maybe it’s time that we look at something like pre-K through second or third grade. Yes, we have talked about those options. But right now is not the time, I don’t think, with the cases, exposures, quarantines and shortages of staff that we’re dealing with.”

County overview

Lisa Moore, Burke County Health Department public information officer, addressed the board on the trends her agency is seeing throughout the county.

“The other piece that you really need to keep in mind is that you’re also using resources within the community due to these individuals being sick,” she said. “One of the things that you have to do is look at these metrics, and one of those metrics is hospital capacity. Our (hospital capacity) has been really relatively good and stable until lately, after Thanksgiving. Now we’re seeing where the hospital is getting strained with inpatient cases, the virtual hospital has over 250 cases that they’re monitoring, trying to keep them out of the hospital."