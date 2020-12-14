WATCH NOW: School board votes to begin next semester in remote learning

In a tightly contested vote, the Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to begin the second semester in virtual learning for the first three weeks.
The board voted 4-3 in favor of remaining in Plan B through Dec. 21, the final day of classes for 2020. When school resumes Jan. 4, the system will revert to remote learning, Plan C, through at least Jan. 25.
The motion was introduced by board Chairman Buddy Armour, who along with members Sam Wilkinson, Don Hemstreet and Edna Weller voted in favor. Board members R.L. Icard, Wendi Craven and Seth Hunt voted against.
Athletics and exam schedules will not be affected by the decision.
“What I’m trying to do is give us a break to give us a chance to stay apart from each other and get the numbers down on this virus,” Armour said. “Burke County schools and its staff, we’re looking at 13,000 to 14,000 people out of 90,000 (county population). If we can take that many possible patients out of the mix, is that not contributing to the issues that our health care workers are dealing with?
“We’re flexible, we’re nimble. If things start improving quickly after Christmas, on Jan. 4, we’ll call an emergency meeting and, at the recommendation of the superintendent, we’ll go back to Plan B.”
Hunt suggested that the board revisit a motion where pre-kindergarten through second- or third-graders could potentially be in-person more frequently, so as to not stunt their reading growth.
Superintendent Larry Putnam cautioned that the school system was not ready to implement Hunt's plan due to COVID-19 cases trending in the wrong direction.
“Going forward, I think if the positivity rate drops back down, maybe it’s time that we look at something like pre-K through second or third grade. Yes, we have talked about those options. But right now is not the time, I don’t think, with the cases, exposures, quarantines and shortages of staff that we’re dealing with.”
County overview
Lisa Moore, Burke County Health Department public information officer, addressed the board on the trends her agency is seeing throughout the county.
“The other piece that you really need to keep in mind is that you’re also using resources within the community due to these individuals being sick,” she said. “One of the things that you have to do is look at these metrics, and one of those metrics is hospital capacity. Our (hospital capacity) has been really relatively good and stable until lately, after Thanksgiving. Now we’re seeing where the hospital is getting strained with inpatient cases, the virtual hospital has over 250 cases that they’re monitoring, trying to keep them out of the hospital."
While the majority of cases might not involve people who are critically sick, the strain that their rising number places on medical resources within the county becomes a serious issue.
“(The critically sick people) are going to have to be on that daily monitoring from some staff at the hospital, and they’re also going to end up getting sick and in the ICU or in the hospital for an inpatient stay,” Moore said. “Those resources are going to get to a critical amount if at some point in time the numbers can’t stabilize in some fashion.
“Those are the things that we have to look at — not just looking at pockets, ages and groups. We have to look at it as a whole: What are the critical needs within the county, based on who is getting sick and who is not doing what they need to be doing, and who’s not staying at home?”
Check with The News Herald for a detailed analysis of Monday’s vote.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
