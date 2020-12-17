WATCH NOW: School, local health officials clarify updated quarantine options

As the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the county continues to rise, so does the number of staff and students forced to quarantine in Burke County Public Schools.
Some parents have expressed concern about having their students miss such an extended period of in-person instruction following contact with a COVID-positive person.
Earlier this month, a state agency updated its guidance to offer two additional quarantine durations of seven and 10 days, rather than the 14 days which had been the norm since the pandemic began in March.
However, BCPS Nursing Director Miranda Michaels and local health department officials have clarified that these reduced quarantines were not intended for schools, and are not recommended by health officials at the local, state or federal levels.
During Monday’s board meeting, Michaels laid out to the board the updated quarantine options issued by the state.
Updated quarantine duration options
StrongSchoolsNC’s Public Health Toolkit is the NCDHHS-affiliated agency that offers COVID-19 guidance and mandates to state public schools offered additional methods for quarantining students. On Dec. 2, StrongSchoolsNC implemented two new quarantine durations, stipulating that school systems have the option to reduce a quarantine from 14 days under the following conditions:
- 10 days of quarantine have been completed and no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring;
- Seven days of quarantine have been completed, no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring, and the individual has received results of a negative antigen or PCR/molecular test on a test taken earlier than day five of quarantine.
The updated guidance stipulates if quarantine is discontinued before day 14, the individual must continue to monitor symptoms and strictly adhere to all nonpharmaceutical interventions (such as social distancing and wearing am ask) through 14 days after the date of last exposure.
Lastly, if the quarantine is discontinued before day 14, the student or staff member must follow the recommendations of the local public health department if someone at the schools must quarantine, according to information Michaels presented.
Quarantine protocol guidance
However, health officials nearly unilaterally recommend the 14-day quarantine as opposed to the seven days. The CDC also continues to recommend 14 days of quarantine, as well as a continued following of local health department guidance.
Michaels contacted representatives at all three levels to report their recommendations back to the board.
She said the health department and regional school nurse consultants stand by the 14-day quarantine. In a call with state superintendents, BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam gathered the opinions of school administration officials throughout the state, and the consensus was 14 days of quarantine is the best practice, Michaels said.
Michaels also took part in a call with NCDHHS officials, including Zack Moore, a state epidemiologist with the communicable disease branch. Moore told Michaels the CDC still strongly recommends a 14-day quarantine, but the organization provided additional options for schools if the local health departments felt the reduced quarantines were appropriate.
Local health department’s response
Lisa Moore, Burke County Health Department public information officer was also on hand during Monday’s meeting.
“They very rarely are going to use those 7-day (quarantines) because there are individuals that we have run into that still do not develop symptoms until after day seven to 10,” Moore said. “It is highly recommended from the federal, local and state level that there be 14 days for quarantine for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals.”
Moore added that the extended quarantine is warranted by conditions and needs at the state and county level, as the rise in cases continue to affect both levels.
Moore said the seven- and 10-day quarantines were intended more for businesses than schools.
“(The state was) trying to get those critical infrastructure workers back to work,” she said. “Nobody can go back to work if they are sick. They still have to stay out those quarantine and isolation days. But (the updated options) were for those that were asymptomatic for businesses to be able to get back to the critical infrastructure workers.”
Board member Don Hemstreet asked Moore if the school system would be able to implement these seven- and 10-day quarantines if the number of cases countywide would begin to stabilize.
“Quite possibly, yes,” Moore said. “We’ve just got to try to get these numbers under control first. We would have to see some kind of a significant drop in some of those cases. We are anywhere from 40 to over 100 cases (daily). It would have to drop significantly to be able to say that we are going to have to go away from that 14 days.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
