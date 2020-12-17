WATCH NOW: School, local health officials clarify updated quarantine options

Michaels also took part in a call with NCDHHS officials, including Zack Moore, a state epidemiologist with the communicable disease branch. Moore told Michaels the CDC still strongly recommends a 14-day quarantine, but the organization provided additional options for schools if the local health departments felt the reduced quarantines were appropriate.

Local health department’s response

Lisa Moore, Burke County Health Department public information officer was also on hand during Monday’s meeting.

“They very rarely are going to use those 7-day (quarantines) because there are individuals that we have run into that still do not develop symptoms until after day seven to 10,” Moore said. “It is highly recommended from the federal, local and state level that there be 14 days for quarantine for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals.”

Moore added that the extended quarantine is warranted by conditions and needs at the state and county level, as the rise in cases continue to affect both levels.

Moore said the seven- and 10-day quarantines were intended more for businesses than schools.