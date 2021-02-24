WATCH NOW: School staff members receive first doses of vaccines Wednesday

“It’s exciting just to get here and to get to this point,” Shuffler said.

W.A. Young teacher Amber Peterson said she signed up for the vaccine through an interest form delivered by the school system. She was then contacted for a follow-up communication via email and by phone to confirm her appointment.

“I’ve kind of approached the entire pandemic with my students as ‘What can I do to be there for my kids?,’” Peterson said. “So if this gets me and my kids back in my classroom every day, then this is something I’m willing to do. Also, I have a mother who is over 70, and I want to protect her. Just at the forefront of my mind was continuing to be able to serve the community and do what my job is supposed to do, and that was the priority for me to get the vaccine.”

Leslie Cline, a third-grade teacher at Valdese Elementary, said she felt “so much better” about receiving her first round of the vaccine.

“I feel like I’m prepared to be with my children – which I’m so excited we’re back to four days a week anyway,” Cline said. “I just feel like I can be in there and I feel like it’s safer for me and for them. I just want us all to be healthy."

Trina Hines is in her 12th year at Freedom High School, where she teaches the junior ROTC program.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}