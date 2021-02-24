WATCH NOW: School staff members receive first doses of vaccines Wednesday

Burke County Public Schools staff members could breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday when nearly 400 of them were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
More than 1,000 people were set to get their first dose of the vaccine at Wednesday’s clinic at Freedom High School, with both school staff and those in groups one and two getting vaccinated.
Roughly 380 of these vaccines were administered to school staff members, according to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler.
“We sent out a survey a couple weeks ago – even before the governor made his announcement that (Wednesday) would be the first day that people who work in education could be vaccinated,” Shuffler said. “We were already collecting information on how many of our employees wanted the vaccines.”
Shuffler said roughly half of school staff members said they wanted the vaccine.
“The majority of our employees who want the vaccine will get it by next week,” Shuffler said. “Now since (the survey) we have had some employees decide that they wanted the vaccine – maybe they were on the fence and are seeing others taking it.”
Shuffler estimated about 30 additional staff members signed up since Saturday. She said another 350 school staff members will be vaccinated during next week’s clinic at Freedom.
“It’s exciting just to get here and to get to this point,” Shuffler said.
W.A. Young teacher Amber Peterson said she signed up for the vaccine through an interest form delivered by the school system. She was then contacted for a follow-up communication via email and by phone to confirm her appointment.
“I’ve kind of approached the entire pandemic with my students as ‘What can I do to be there for my kids?,’” Peterson said. “So if this gets me and my kids back in my classroom every day, then this is something I’m willing to do. Also, I have a mother who is over 70, and I want to protect her. Just at the forefront of my mind was continuing to be able to serve the community and do what my job is supposed to do, and that was the priority for me to get the vaccine.”
Leslie Cline, a third-grade teacher at Valdese Elementary, said she felt “so much better” about receiving her first round of the vaccine.
“I feel like I’m prepared to be with my children – which I’m so excited we’re back to four days a week anyway,” Cline said. “I just feel like I can be in there and I feel like it’s safer for me and for them. I just want us all to be healthy."
Trina Hines is in her 12th year at Freedom High School, where she teaches the junior ROTC program.
“I did 21 years in the military, so we’ve gotten a lot of vaccines,” Hines said. “So, this is just another vaccine.”
Peterson, Cline and Hines all said they waited in line for less than 10 minutes.
The school system collaborated with a handful of local organizations, including the local health department, to carry out the clinic.
“Through the whole process, the Burke County vaccination team is made up of the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Burke County Health Department, Burke County [Emergency Management] and then the school system,” said Brittany Dobbins, executive director of the medical program at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. “They’re all helping, been helping since our first vaccine clinic in January, I think it was our first one. It’s been a really good collaboration between all of us.”
Wednesday’s clinic, which saw 1,170 people get vaccinated, was a prime example of that collaboration.
“Today is really exciting,” Dobbins said. “We do have all the school nurses here since it is a Wednesday and it’s a remote learning day, all the school nurses came to help us out today, which has been awesome.”
Chae Moore, a public health educator with the Burke County Health Department, agreed that the collaboration going on to get the vaccine in people’s arms has been great.
“Just from the health department standpoint, we’ve done a really good job of all of us, collectively, reaching out and having a common effort plan in mind of trying to get as many vaccinations out to the Burke County public as possible,” Moore said. “I think the timeline that we’ve kind of constructed this on has been really effective as well. Everyone’s been working together really well because I think we all just have a common goal set in mind.”
Margaret Roberts was one of the community members who received her first round of vaccine Wednesday. She said she had been searching for more than six weeks.
“They had them in Charlotte and Raleigh … but I couldn’t do that because I had a knee replacement in December and that would be kind of stressful,” Roberts said.
The county vaccine team was able to get Roberts signed up and vaccinated with only one day’s notice.
That collaboration will continue, especially with the hospital expecting to get 1,170 doses each week for the next three weeks. And even with kids in school, the school system has guaranteed space for vaccinations at Freedom High School, Dobbins said.
“That collaboration is going to be even more important going forward just to be able to serve the community,” she said.
Hopefully, all of this collaboration will soon see Burke County on track to getting back to normal.
“For me, the most exciting part is just getting our community moving forward in health care and being able to serve … not only the hospital but with public health and [emergency management] to make sure that we’re all making our community healthier and getting us all back to as close to normal as we can be,” Dobbins said.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.