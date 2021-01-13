WATCH NOW: School system launches meal delivery for remote learning

Buses were packed Wednesday in the parking lot of Walter Johnson Middle School, but not with the bustling laughter of students on their way to school.

Instead, buses were filled with boxes full of food to help students get through remote learning.

School employees helped load buses up with 366 boxes full of meals at the middle school Wednesday, and another 325 were loaded onto buses at East Burke High School, said Jonelle Bobak Sigmon, marketing and communications specialist for Burke County Public Schools.

It’s the second week since the start of the new year that the school system has delivered the meals, according to a Tuesday press release from the school system. Last week, the school system dropped off the meal boxes at 450 homes. Orders topped 700 this week.

“We opened up this way of distributing meals because we knew some parents would not be able to make it to a school to pick up a meal,” said Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall in the press release. “We want to have as many options available as possible to help feed our students and to make it easier in these trying times.”

Each box came with a quart of milk and had five breakfasts, five lunches and five super snacks.