WATCH NOW: School system sees 12 cases across nine schools, Central Office

Armour asked Michaels to clear up the difference between those in quarantine and those in isolation.

“Quarantine would be those identified as being in close contact exposure of someone who tested positive or the positive case themselves,” Michaels said. “The isolation is those who are out due to their symptoms.”

Protocol in informing parents of cases

The board chair also asked Michaels about the school system’s protocol for informing parents when there is a confirmed case in their child’s school.

“If a staff or a student is identified as a close contact exposure, they get a personal phone call or an in-person by the school nurse,” Michaels said. “(The school nurses) also work with the families and the staff member to know when they can safely return back to school. Once those close contacts or exposures have been identified and contacted, the principal sends out a scripted all-call to the school families to let parents know when there’s a confirmed cases on the campus.

Michaels said the school nurses wait to send out the all-calls until those who were considered close contacts and exposures were notified, so as to not create additional worries from families anxious to know whether their child is affected.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

