WATCH NOW: School system sees 12 cases across nine schools, Central Office

During Monday night’s special called Burke County School Board meeting, the mood shifted considerably after the board was presented with last week’s systemwide COVID-19 case numbers.
A total of 12 staff and students – six students and six staff members – contracted COVID-19 last week in the school system, according to Miranda Michaels, Burke County Public Schools nursing director. Michaels said an additional 26 staff members and 123 students were forced to isolate or quarantine as a result of possible exposure to the virus.
Which schools had cases, Sept. 21-27
Board Chair Buddy Armour, board members Seth Hunt and Wendi Craven pressed Michaels to reveal which schools saw positive cases.
The nursing director said the 12 cases occurred at the following schools/locations last week:
» One staff member at Central Office;
» Two people – one student and one staff member at Burke Middle College;
» One student at Draughn High School;
» Two students at Hildebran Elementary;
» One staff member at Hillcrest Elementary;
» One staff member at Mountain View Elementary;
» One staff member at Patton High;
» One staff member at Ray Childers Elementary;
» One student at Valdese Elementary; and
» One student at Walter Johnson Middle School
Michaels clarified that a “staff member” is an all-encompassing term which includes custodians, child nutrition workers and teachers, to principals and therapy specialists.
Michaels said in the last three weeks, the majority of cases have occurred in elementary schools.
There have been 12 confirmed cases in elementary schools, compared to five in middle schools and six in high schools.
These numbers do not reflect Virtual Academy students, unless those students are coming onto campus for elective courses such as band and CTE, according to Michaels.
Isolation vs. Quarantine
Michaels presented the board with some background on the qualifications the nursing team is looking for in assessing whether a staff member or student should isolate or quarantine.
“The totals I’m reporting on are those identified in our school system as being close contact exposures, meaning they were within six feet for 15 minutes or more of someone that had tested positive,” Michaels said. “(Additionally, people who qualify for quarantine or isolation include) those that had one of the “big five” symptoms: fever, chills, new cough, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, and confirmed positive cases.”
Armour asked Michaels to clear up the difference between those in quarantine and those in isolation.
“Quarantine would be those identified as being in close contact exposure of someone who tested positive or the positive case themselves,” Michaels said. “The isolation is those who are out due to their symptoms.”
Protocol in informing parents of cases
The board chair also asked Michaels about the school system’s protocol for informing parents when there is a confirmed case in their child’s school.
“If a staff or a student is identified as a close contact exposure, they get a personal phone call or an in-person by the school nurse,” Michaels said. “(The school nurses) also work with the families and the staff member to know when they can safely return back to school. Once those close contacts or exposures have been identified and contacted, the principal sends out a scripted all-call to the school families to let parents know when there’s a confirmed cases on the campus.
Michaels said the school nurses wait to send out the all-calls until those who were considered close contacts and exposures were notified, so as to not create additional worries from families anxious to know whether their child is affected.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
