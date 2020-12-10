WATCH NOW: Second K-5 school this week closes temporarily due to cluster

“With each confirmed person with COVID-19 in a school building, the risks are assessed,” the release said. “The first step is contact tracing to determine exposures. If exposures are determined, the next step is to assess how many are placed in quarantine or isolation as a result of the exposure. The next step is to monitor for additional positive cases.”

According to the release, the following people are involved in the decision-making process: the superintendent, curriculum director, district nurse, school principal, school nurse and health department director.

The decision-making team evaluates factors such as an identified cluster of five or more related cases, significant absenteeism of staff, significant absenteeism of students and substantial community spread.

The goals of the team are primarily the health and safety of students and staff, making the building closure as short as possible, and maintaining clear and frequent communication from teacher and principal to the home, parents and student during remote learning, the school system said.

Icard’s second cluster