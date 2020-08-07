WATCH NOW: Students, parents in schools this week to collect devices

For the next two weeks, many Burke County Public Schools students will return to their schools for the first time since March.

Students and parents are in schools to pick up their devices to be used for remote instruction. Students also will receive their schedules for the upcoming school year and can pick up yearbooks if they did not receive them from last school year. Freedom and Draughn high schools handed out devices for its students on Monday, and East Burke and Patton high schools distributed devices Tuesday, while Heritage and East Burke middle schools issued devices Wednesday.

On Tuesday at Patton, parents and students were following social distancing protocols, and the school had a walk-through infrared body temperature scanner that scanned parents' and students’ wrists for their temperatures.

“It’s been great to see faces and make those connections,” Patton principal Sara LeCroy said. “I think the parents are very pleased that they’re going to have access to devices.”

LeCroy said Patton plans to distribute 800 devices, and each student will receive a device. She also said the school is working with local churches and organizations to assist low-income families who may not have the resources to fund the devices, which cost $25 for one, $35 for two, and $50 for three or more.