WATCH NOW: Students present MDPS with funds raised for K-9 officer

Giving back to the community is even more meaningful when it involves spending time with man’s best friend.

On Wednesday, New Dimensions School’s after-school program Camp Warriors presented Morganton Department of Public Safety PSOs Stacey Huffman and Casey Kinard with a certificate of funds raised by the students. The K-9 Officer, Jaros, even got to tag along and hang out with the kids too.

In all, the students raised $1,154.41 for the department’s needs.

The children asked many questions about Jaros, a Dutch Shepherd who has been under the care of Huffman for three years.

Camp Warriors is a before- and after-school program started by Sally McSwain, who serves as the program director and is also a second-grade teacher’s assistant.

According to McSwain, Camp Warriors’ fundraising efforts first began last school year.

“We started last year, but because their director is such a dog-lover, our activities have been dog-centered,” McSwain said to Huffman during the presentation. “We have collected items for an (animal) rescue, and we have sent a lot of items to the military K-9s, but we’ve also had some fundraisers that we’ve done for Morganton.”