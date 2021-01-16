WATCH NOW: Students present MDPS with funds raised for K-9 officer

Giving back to the community is even more meaningful when it involves spending time with man’s best friend.
On Wednesday, New Dimensions School’s after-school program Camp Warriors presented Morganton Department of Public Safety PSOs Stacey Huffman and Casey Kinard with a certificate of funds raised by the students. The K-9 Officer, Jaros, even got to tag along and hang out with the kids too.
In all, the students raised $1,154.41 for the department’s needs.
The children asked many questions about Jaros, a Dutch Shepherd who has been under the care of Huffman for three years.
Camp Warriors is a before- and after-school program started by Sally McSwain, who serves as the program director and is also a second-grade teacher’s assistant.
According to McSwain, Camp Warriors’ fundraising efforts first began last school year.
“We started last year, but because their director is such a dog-lover, our activities have been dog-centered,” McSwain said to Huffman during the presentation. “We have collected items for an (animal) rescue, and we have sent a lot of items to the military K-9s, but we’ve also had some fundraisers that we’ve done for Morganton.”
McSwain said there are 52 students registered involved with Camp Warriors at New Dimensions, a K-8 public charter school with roughly 336 total students.
McSwain first reached out to Kinard, who serves as New Dimensions’ school resource officer, about potentially helping MDPS with Jaros’ training and expensive upkeep.
“I’m just a dog lover, and I wanted this cause,” McSwain said.
The original goal was to raise enough money to enable Huffman and MDPS to purchase a K-9 bite suit, but the pandemic slowed the program’s efforts.
The money raised for Jaros is just one of a number of fundraising efforts the program has taken on since it first started.
During the 2019-20 school year, the students collected recipes from students and teachers and put them together in a cookbook and sold those throughout the year.
McSwain said students have sold Halloween candy and Valentine “candygrams,” which allowed their family members to help them in their charitable endeavors.
“A lot of parents and grandparents participated in (the candygrams,)” she said. “They could send a little note that we would attach to a heart candy, and then those were delivered throughout the day to the kids.”
Camp Warriors’ students also made a cookbook, in which they collected recipes from students and teachers and printed them in a book to be sold throughout the year.
“We are so appreciative of your service,” McSwain said to Huffman. “I can’t even imagine the training and the work that really does go in. So we would very much like to thank you for keeping our community safe.”
Huffman said she too was grateful for the service provided by McSwain and her students.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “From a before- and after-school program, that’s awesome. It just shows the passion that both the citizens and the children of Morganton have, and this will help our unit greatly.”
McSwain said she hopes her students will carry the memory of serving their community with them forever.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “I hope it’s something they’ll always remember.”
