WATCH NOW: Students return to class full time for first time since March 2020

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We also have our students trying to stay 3 feet apart in the hallway because that’s physically distanced for them now,” Austin said. “If you follow the feet on the stickers and you follow their lead, then you’ll be just fine and you’ll be socially distanced. And then, within the classroom, we’ve also made those accommodations where all the students are facing in the same direction and they also are 3-feet apart there, too.”

Torrey Annas, an English as a Second Language teacher, said she was happy to be back in the classroom.

“It feels like August,” Annas said. “I actually told a student this morning that students always have back-to-school dreams. All weekend long I dreamed about the first day of school, so I’ve had to remind myself constantly that we’re actually in April instead of August.”

Being back in-person gives some security, she said.

“It feels good,” Austin said. “There’s some security in knowing that every student is here every day, so I think we’re just sort of figuring it out as we go so far, and it’s good to see everybody.”

Annas, who was able to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in February and her second in March, is grateful to be vaccinated.