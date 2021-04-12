WATCH NOW: Students return to class full time for first time since March 2020

Banners and signs lined the hallways at Walter Johnson Middle School to welcome students back to class full time after a weeklong spring break Monday.
It was the first time students had been welcomed back for in-person, full-time instruction since COVID-19 sent them home in March 2020.
Lora Austin, principal at the school, spoke to reporters Monday about how it felt to welcome students back.
“This year has definitely been different because we haven’t had all of our students here at the same time,” Austin said. “But I will say that learning has gone on nonstop for our kids, and today we had music playing, we welcomed them back, because this was our first day in over a year where we had everybody back together.”
Students and teachers alike were excited to be back in the classroom.
“The students, I saw high-fives in the air to each other when they were going into the gym this morning to say hello,” Austin said. “They haven’t been with their friends in over a year, and the kids are just super pumped about being back today, and so are the teachers. You could even see the smiles under their masks because their eyes were crinkling up with so much excitement about having our kids back.”
Temperature checks are done every day when people enter the school, and students are being asked to make sure they are healthy and haven’t been around anyone with COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
“We also have our students trying to stay 3 feet apart in the hallway because that’s physically distanced for them now,” Austin said. “If you follow the feet on the stickers and you follow their lead, then you’ll be just fine and you’ll be socially distanced. And then, within the classroom, we’ve also made those accommodations where all the students are facing in the same direction and they also are 3-feet apart there, too.”
Torrey Annas, an English as a Second Language teacher, said she was happy to be back in the classroom.
“It feels like August,” Annas said. “I actually told a student this morning that students always have back-to-school dreams. All weekend long I dreamed about the first day of school, so I’ve had to remind myself constantly that we’re actually in April instead of August.”
Being back in-person gives some security, she said.
“It feels good,” Austin said. “There’s some security in knowing that every student is here every day, so I think we’re just sort of figuring it out as we go so far, and it’s good to see everybody.”
Annas, who was able to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in February and her second in March, is grateful to be vaccinated.
“I was able to get it, my first one, the first day they offered it for teachers, so I guess that was Feb. 24, and my second one was on St. Patrick’s Day, so I felt extra lucky this year,” she said. “I was very apprehensive to come back full time before (I was vaccinated), for myself, for my family and for my students and their families. So there was definitely a great amount of security in knowing that we felt valued enough to get the vaccine and to be fully inoculated in order to come back full time for ourselves, for our security, and then also for our community.”
She said even though this is the first week students have been in classrooms full time, students have been learning all along.
“I will say, you know, a lot of people talk about it being a lost year, and it definitely has not been a lost year,” Austin said. “Especially with the community that I work with. I have seen so many success this year, and I have seen so many students thrive in a way that they’re really not given the opportunity to do with a normal school year.”
In-person instruction is set to continue through the end of the school year.
