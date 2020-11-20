WCU Faculty Senate approves extension of satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades for fall 2020

Other senators argued that the move could penalize those students who were maintaining stellar academic progress despite the pandemic because the extension of satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades would mean no students would be eligible for dean’s and chancellor’s lists again for fall semester.

Under the changes extended for fall 2020, faculty members will provide traditional letter grades as usual at the end of the semester. Students may accept their letter grade for a course or may request grades of satisfactory or unsatisfactory. A grade of satisfactory will be awarded, if requested, for any letter grade from A to C, and a grade of unsatisfactory will be awarded for any letter grade from C-minus to F.

As was the case in the spring, courses that are graded satisfactory or unsatisfactory will not be factored into a student’s GPA, but they will count toward completion of the degree and required number of hours.