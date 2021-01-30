WCU ranked by US News & World Report for online programs

CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University has been ranked among the top providers of online programs by U.S. News & World Report in numerous categories for 2021.

In its evaluation of undergraduate and graduate online programs offered by higher education institutions across the country, the magazine placed WCU at 27th for online bachelor’s degree business programs and 32nd for veterans seeking online graduate degrees in business.

“As a university that is committed to meeting the educational needs of the region, it is important that WCU extend educational opportunities beyond the campus,” said Carolyn M. Callaghan, executive director of educational outreach at the university. “Online programs provide a quality education to busy adults who cannot make it to campus to complete their degrees. And NC Promise has also made completing a degree more affordable. The average in-state transfer student can complete their undergraduate degree for less than $4,000.”

Other rankings included 164th for online bachelor’s degree programs overall, 76th for online graduate business programs.

