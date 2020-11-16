WCU receives grant to improve skills of children who are English language learners

“This is truly a community effort to close the opportunity gap for kindergartners through eighth grade English language learners at Cullowhee Valley School,” Stewart said. “We believe the program embodies Chancellor Kelli Brown’s priorities of being an engaged partner with the Western North Carolina region and striving for diversity and inclusive excellence.”

Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, LEAP is up and running this fall, through on-line sessions and face-to-face activities at reduced capacity at Cullowhee United Methodist Church, which is allowing the program to use its space free of charge.

“We have volunteers and interns from WCU working with the students. Most of the interns are practicum students working toward a minor in TESOL through the Department of English under my supervision,” Petrone said. The program also has hired several WCU students – many of them bilingual themselves – representing a variety of academic majors to serve as tutors, she said.

“I think the greatest thing about LEAP is watching our Latinx students and other multilingual students who came through the North Carolina public schools reaching out and helping Cullowhee Valley’s English language learners to ensure they do well in school and have the opportunity to go to college themselves,” Petrone said.