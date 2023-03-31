Western Piedmont Community College will host its annual Pioneer Preview Open House and Advanced Manufacturing Day for prospective students on Friday, April 21.

New this year, the college is partnering with Burke County Public Schools counselors, administrators, Gear Up coordinators, as well as Work in Burke to focus the event on high school seniors. While everyone is invited to attend the event from high school students interested in learning more about college to adults already in the workforce considering a change, this year, high school seniors will have transportation provided from their high school to the event.

According to Jennifer Propst, director of outreach and recruitment at WPCC, the idea is to give seniors a fun and informative event tailored to their needs. It will give them the opportunity to learn about the college's programs and services that can prepare them for careers. They will explore degree and certificate programs firsthand and learn about apprenticeship and employment opportunities they may not have considered.

Visitors will also take tours of the campus and visit program buildings, including labs, classrooms and technical facilities. They will have access to information about admissions, financial aid, scholarships, career pathways and student resources to show them how accessible and affordable education after high school can be.

“It’s an exciting time as seniors move from one stage of life and education to the next but it can also be daunting,” she said. “At WPCC, we want to be a welcoming partner in their new journey. On April 21, seniors will spend the day discovering all that makes WPCC unique. Pioneer Preview is a great opportunity for them to experience the campus, learn more about our programs, and connect with faculty, staff and area employers."

Partnerships with Work in Burke and BCPS make it possible for this to be an annual event. Propst said it is going to take partners from agencies all across the county working together to help seniors and recent high school graduates find the right opportunities for them.

"Our entire county is invested in the success of our high school students,” she said. “Young people are our future and the strong partnerships between education and employment in Burke are evidence of our commitment and desire to be a part of theirs. We look forward to seeing everyone.”

Pioneer Preview will take place on the main campus of Western Piedmont Community College on Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The open house event is open to the public.