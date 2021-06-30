Whisnant awarded Alumnus of the Year

Western Piedmont Community College recently awarded its 2020 Alumnus of the Year award to Capt. Jason R. Whisnant who is employed with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He began his education at Western Piedmont Community College where he received an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice while working full time as a law enforcement and fire professional. He completed a B.S. in Human Services from Gardner Webb University in 2008 while also becoming the father of two daughters and maintaining full time employment with the city of Morganton.

Whisnant earned his M.A. in Mental Health Counseling and Education Specialist (Ed.S) from Gardner Webb University in 2012. Additionally, he is licensed by the North Carolina Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, and is a therapist diagnosing/treating child, adolescent and adult mental health disorders. He has also completed NC State University’s Administrative Officer Management Program and UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Government Municipal and County Administration program.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}