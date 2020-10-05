Woman overcomes challenges to earn diploma

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has tested many people’s willpower and determination, Brandy Truman has consistently proven she’s a special kind of resilient.
Truman, 42, of Morganton, didn’t let her lack of hearing stop her from receiving her high school diploma in May through Western Piedmont Community College’s Adult High School program.
The program combines credits earned in high school with credits earned by classes taken in the program. At the completion of 22 credits, the student receives a high school diploma issued jointly by Burke County Public Schools and the college.
Truman has been working toward her goal for six years.
“I am feeling really fabulous,” she said. “Now, I will be able to work regular hours with a salary (and I’ll be able to make more) than when I was uneducated. I’ll be able to get a (better) job with this diploma.”
Truman didn’t waste much time in continuing her education, as she is currently enrolled at Western Piedmont and working toward her associate degree.
On Oct. 30, she will walk across the stage and receive her high school diploma, as the May ceremony was delayed. According to Cox, the college’s original plan was to feature Truman as one of its guest speakers at its May graduation ceremony.
Still, the family held a dual graduation party this summer, when they celebrated Truman and her son, Nick’s, graduation from Hallyburton Academy.
In looking ahead, she said, she plans to apply to Broughton Hospital with her new qualifications.
Traumas bested
At points in her life, though, it did not appear that Truman might have the opportunity to realize the successes that she’s worked so hard to achieve.
Support Local Journalism
According to her mother, Ragena Cox, Truman’s road has not been an easy one, as she has experienced a host of traumatic events in her life.
She became totally deaf at the age of 3 months, after she received a shot at the doctor’s office. During that time, Truman ran a fever as high as 106 degrees.
In 1992, at 14 years old, she was involved in a car crash that resulted in her being put in a semicoma. According to her mother, she temporarily stopped breathing and suffered a major head injury in the crash.
“For her to receive a diploma and for her to continue and not give up is so rare,” Cox said. “I know that she is (proud,) but I don’t know that she’s even comprehended how big this is. When I talk to her, she says, “Mom, I’m so excited.” But at the same time, I don’t think she realizes how big this is. For Brandy to be totally deaf and get a diploma — a full hearing diploma — is incredible.”
Cox said in the past, the family had a number of interpreters even give up on her.
However, the team at Western Piedmont has been instrumental in aiding Truman to reach her goals, her mother said.
“One of the interpreters told her, “Brandy, I want you to get a diploma,”” Cox said. “And Brandy said, “OK, I’m going to get a diploma. Her family, we have not been able to help her at all. So, for (Western Piedmont) to completely take her under their wing and just keep it going, and for her to keep it going (is amazing).”
Proud family
Cox said Truman’s family, which includes her daughter, Juliet, her brothers, Jim and Chanss, and her granddaughter, Alena, are very proud of her and her accomplishments.
“She’s such an inspiration for other deaf people,” Cox said. “She’s totally deaf, and most deaf children graduate (reading) at a fourth-grade level. For her to come away with a diploma, it’s really an inspiration. I can’t even express how excited (I am.) None of us ever knew or imagined that it was possible.
“She has no idea how proud I am of her. It brings tears to my eyes.”
The graduation ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 30.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!