Woman overcomes challenges to earn diploma

Still, the family held a dual graduation party this summer, when they celebrated Truman and her son, Nick’s, graduation from Hallyburton Academy.

In looking ahead, she said, she plans to apply to Broughton Hospital with her new qualifications.

Traumas bested

At points in her life, though, it did not appear that Truman might have the opportunity to realize the successes that she’s worked so hard to achieve.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to her mother, Ragena Cox, Truman’s road has not been an easy one, as she has experienced a host of traumatic events in her life.

She became totally deaf at the age of 3 months, after she received a shot at the doctor’s office. During that time, Truman ran a fever as high as 106 degrees.

In 1992, at 14 years old, she was involved in a car crash that resulted in her being put in a semicoma. According to her mother, she temporarily stopped breathing and suffered a major head injury in the crash.