WPCC reveals new heavy equipment simulation lab

With new construction developments going on throughout the city of Morganton and Burke County overall, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson sees this new simulation lab as an opportunity to continue that growth.

“We are excited about this new venture because it means a difference to Morganton and Burke County," Thompson said. “We thank ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) for their contribution because they made it possible and with Murphy’s Farm coming online, NCSSM and other developments at least within the city of Morganton, heavy equipment is going to be needed. We need young people and middle-aged people to run heavy equipment.”

Like many workplaces around the world, the field of construction is in desperate need of employees. This new simulator will allow students to receive a targeted training to introduce them to the field of construction without the fear of wrecking an expensive piece of machinery.

Jeff Fields, corporate recruiter for Morgan Corporation Construction, wants people to understand how important it is to have knowledge of heavy machinery operation when going into the field of construction. He is excited that students have the opportunity to practice on a simulator and receive that training before being placed onto a job site.