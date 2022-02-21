WPCC selected for Belk Center’s Rural College Leaders Program

Western Piedmont Community College is one of 10 North Carolina community colleges selected for the Belk Center’s Rural College Leaders Program (RCLP).

The Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research, in partnership with Achieving the Dream, announced the launch of the RCLP, a three-year program designed to advance equitable student outcomes.

Supported by Ascendium Education Group, the program will immerse community college presidents, boards of trustees and senior leadership teams in a professional learning community aimed at removing systematic barriers, improving pathways for learners, and increasing completion rates for low-income students and students of color.

“I am honored that WPCC was chosen to participate in the Rural College Leaders Program. Community colleges are important to their communities, and this is especially true in rural communities where we offer much more than educational opportunities,” WPCC President Joel D. Welch said. “We support economic development and serve as a connector for many organizations within our community. The WPCC vision is to be a transformational community leader and participating in this program will assist us with doing that even better in Burke County.”