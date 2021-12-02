WPCC teen film camp premieres production

Early in November, Western Piedmont Community College held its Teen Film Camp premiere for the short film “It Bites.”

The premiere was held on the WPCC campus in Leviton Auditorium. Students presented their work followed by a question and answer session with attendees and photos on the red carpet.

The camp provided community youth, ages 12 to 16 years old, an opportunity to experience the process of filmmaking from concept and story creation, production and post-production over the course of two months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees were exposed to the foundation of producing a film through various components including developing the story, auditioning actors and cast, scouting locations as well as hands-on experience with production including camera, lighting and audio.

The camp was hosted through the WPCC simulation, game development, digital effects and animation technology programs.

“Our programs have offered simulation, game and animation camps to the youth for many years, but this camp is unique because of the format of filmmaking which involves much teamwork and group participation,” Coordinator Jonathan Crumpler said. “The comradery of the camp attendees was inspiring, and we look forward to creating more opportunities for our young people in the future.”