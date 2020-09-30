Educational nonprofit relocates to Methodist church

The Burke County Literacy Council has a new home, one it hopes will be permanent.

The local nonprofit, founded in 1988, that promotes improvement of literacy skills and learning for adults and their families recently announced that it has relocated to the First United Methodist Church of Morganton, located at 200 N. King St. in downtown.

“This has been a busy and exhausting summer, but we are finally here,” the literacy council wrote on Facebook. “We are still settling into our new ‘forever home,’ but so over the moon to be in our new location.”

The council also said it recently began fall registration for its past Zoom students. Over the upcoming weeks, the council said, it plans to contact students and schedule small group registration appointments.

The move comes after the Burke County Literacy Council moved onto the campus of the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton in late 2018, conducting its work on the second floor of Hoffmeyer Hall.

Before that, the literacy council had to evacuate its longtime home in the former Morganton Junior High School building at 510 S. College St. in Morganton when building owner Burke County Public Schools decided to use the building for its own purposes in the summer of 2018.