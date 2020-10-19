Eight couples take advantage of courthouse weddings

“I (saw) the event, (and) I sent (Andy) a message with the event just kind of picking at him,” Crystal said. “Then, he replied back to me, he said, ‘Well, book it,’ and I’m like ‘What?’ So, I went ahead and booked it and just went from there. But it was just such a great deal, we couldn’t pass it.”

“Love unconditionally”

Haley and Albert Coley and their families were next up on the green courthouse lawn. The couple, who met through church, had been together for two years and engaged for the past year and were “extremely excited” to get married, Haley said. They celebrated with their children, 7-year-old Solar, 6-year-old Atlas and baby Luna, who is 10 months old.

On how to make a relationship, now a marriage, work, Haley had some simple but effective advice: “Love unconditionally.”

Earlier in the day, Norman said one of the older couples to ever participate in the wedding event took on a starring role, when Robert Kohler and Katherine Farris, in their late 80s, tied the knot.

“(Kohler) was in his full Air Force uniform. He’s 30 years retired from the U.S. Air Force,” Norman said. “He was so sweet.”