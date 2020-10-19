Eight couples take advantage of courthouse weddings

An autumn breeze mixed in with solemn vows as the Burke County Register of Deeds office’s fall courthouse wedding event returned Thursday to downtown Morganton.
Complete with fall decor, orange cupcakes and a sunny outdoor setting, the office’s annual marriage marathon was back for another installment as eight couples married for a discounted price that newlywed couples can appreciate best of all.
For $90, couples got a certified copy of their marriage license, a photograph session with digital copies of the photos, a ceremony by an ordained minister, a keepsake from the register of deeds office, and refreshments, in addition to the decorated venue.
“I think it went well,” said Stephanie Norman, the register of deeds. “The weather cooperated. It was beautiful. Everybody took advantage of the deal that it was. They brought their full wedding party. We had several of them come in their full wedding attire with tuxes and gowns.”
Crystal Marie and Andy Carswell, of Hildebran, took advantage of the opportunity to get married after four years together as a couple.
“We had actually found each other through Facebook,” Crystal said. “It was kind of an online acquaintance meet.”
Fittingly, the Carswells found out about the wedding event the same way they found each other, when it was advertised on Facebook.
“I (saw) the event, (and) I sent (Andy) a message with the event just kind of picking at him,” Crystal said. “Then, he replied back to me, he said, ‘Well, book it,’ and I’m like ‘What?’ So, I went ahead and booked it and just went from there. But it was just such a great deal, we couldn’t pass it.”
“Love unconditionally”
Haley and Albert Coley and their families were next up on the green courthouse lawn. The couple, who met through church, had been together for two years and engaged for the past year and were “extremely excited” to get married, Haley said. They celebrated with their children, 7-year-old Solar, 6-year-old Atlas and baby Luna, who is 10 months old.
On how to make a relationship, now a marriage, work, Haley had some simple but effective advice: “Love unconditionally.”
Earlier in the day, Norman said one of the older couples to ever participate in the wedding event took on a starring role, when Robert Kohler and Katherine Farris, in their late 80s, tied the knot.
“(Kohler) was in his full Air Force uniform. He’s 30 years retired from the U.S. Air Force,” Norman said. “He was so sweet.”
Before the event, Norman said it was important to keep the wedding event going even through COVID-19 because the pandemic had interrupted so many couples’ plans. Masks and social distancing were part of the afternoon order of saying, “I do.”
“I think it’s even more important because so many people have had their venues canceled,” Norman said earlier. “Some of the venues have had to shut down and have not been able to open back up. Even though the General Assembly extended marriage licenses to where they were good for 120 days through Aug. 1, people still weren’t able to secure their venues within that time frame.”
