VALDESE -- Multiple roads in Valdese will be repaved this year after the town council approved the projects during its Aug. 7 meeting.

The eight roads that will be repaved were chosen by the town council’s street committee.

The council approved a contract to the lowest bid of $444,225 to J.T. Russell & Sons Inc. in Conover out of four submitted bids.

The streets to be repaved will be:

Laurel Street SE, at a cost of $55,500

Micol Avenue NE, at a cost of $98,550

Walsh Drive SE, at a cost of $26,300

Columbo Street NW, at a cost of $55,500

Skie Circle SE, at a cost of $52,550

Hauss Ridge Road SE - Section 1, at a cost of $29,225

Hauss Ridge Road SE - Section 2, at a cost of $56,000

Rostan Street SE - Section 1, at a cost of $14,600

Rostan Street SE - Section 2, at a cost of $25,000

Flora Lane NE, at a cost of $31,000

The remaining amount of the $500,000 budget will be used to pay for engineering/inspection fees and a small amount of contingency for any unforeseen subgrade issues, said Mayor Charlie Watts.

The improvements will include engineering, resurfacing and addressing drainage issues, according to town officials. Bo Weichel, finance director for the town, told the council the reason for the higher cost of the Micol Avenue resurfacing is because about 30% of that cost is to replace culverts and address stormwater issues.

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to rezone three properties where Draughn High School sits.

Planning Director Larry Johnson told the council the rezoning won’t affect the properties around the three parcels. A housing development, Valdese Bluffs Development, is proposed to be built beside of the high school.

Johnson said the planning board recommended rezoning the parcels from Manufacturing District to R-12A Residential District.

Three parcels totaling 97 acres where the high school sits that Burke County and Burke County Public Schools owns are zoned Manufacturing. Draughn High School sits on the parcel the county owns (64.1 acres) at 709 Lake Rhodhiss Drive. The school system owns the other two parcels, with one totaling 32.6 acres and the other parcel totaling .35 acres, according to town officials. Both smaller parcels are adjacent to the school property.

Johnson said rezoning the properties to R12-A is inconsistent with the town’s land use plan. However, he said the land use plan is a guide and doesn’t mandate future development.

In other business, the council:

Approved a contract total of $25,000 with Western Piedmont Council of Governments to administer the Rural Transformation Fund Grant of $850,000 and the Appalachian Regional Commission Grant of $60,000 for the Old Rock School renovation project. The $25,000 will come out of town funds, said town officials.