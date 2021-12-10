EJ Victor furniture receives $240K building reuse grant

Premier furniture manufacturer EJ Victor has received a $240,000 Building Reuse grant from the state.

The grant supports expansion and restoration of the building they currently occupy at 110 Wamsutta Mill Road in Morganton. The city of Morganton was the applicant for the grant, which was called Project Umbrella, and they, along with Burke County, will supply a 5% local match for the project.

"We are very appreciative of the grant opportunity and how it will assist us in our expansion plans," said David Bennett, president & CEO of EJ Victor. "As a locally owned and operated business, being able to manufacture our wood and upholstery products domestically is a real source of pride and given the current global supply chain, a real competitive advantage. The grant will specifically allow us to convert a section of our factory that was once used to house imported products into a manufacturing floor that will domestically produce case goods and upholstery."