Election filing to resume in February

After being abruptly stopped Dec. 8, candidate filing for the 2022 election will resume Feb. 24.

That comes after an order issued Tuesday by the Superior Court of Wake County. The order by a three-judge panel upheld state legislative and congressional district maps being challenged in redistricting-related lawsuits, according to information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The N.C. Supreme Court suspended candidate filing on Dec. 8 for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the 2022 primary while legal challenges to the new districts were considered.

Filing will start again at 8 a.m. Feb. 24 and end at noon March 4, the state elections board said.

The primary election will be held May 17, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County. Early voting for the primary will start Thursday, April 28 and end Saturday, May 14.

Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Morganton Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.

Candidates in Burke County who filed for election before it was stopped on Dec. 8 are: