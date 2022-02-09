Election filing to resume

Even though redistricting maps are up in the air, election filing is expected to resume in two weeks.
Filing will start again at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and end at noon on March 4, state and local elections officials said Wednesday.
The N.C. Supreme Court suspended candidate filing on Dec. 8, 2021 for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the 2022 primary while legal challenges to the new districts were considered. The primary election is set for May 17.
Early voting for the primary election will start on April 28 and run through May 14. Weekday early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the last day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.
Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Burke County Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections said candidates who filed before the filing was suspended do not need to re-file if they still want to run for the same office. However, those candidates can withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1, the state elections board said.
Mace said the last day to register to vote or make changes is April 22 but people can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, according to elections officials. Mace said people also can make updates such as a change of address during early voting but will not be able to change their political affiliation.
Voters can request primary election ballots now, Mace said. The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10, she said.
Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day would have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office, Mace said.
Candidates in Burke County who filed for election before it was stopped on Dec. 8 are:
- Republicans for county commissioners (two seats open) — Tom Johnson, Jennie Cook and Randy Burns
- Republicans for sheriff — Richard Epley and Banks Hinceman
- Republicans for Clerk of Court — Crystal Carpenter and Bryan Steen
- Democrats for Clerk of Court — Becky Weatherman
- Republicans for NC House Seat 86 — Hugh Blackwell
- Republicans for NC Senate Seat 46 — Warren Daniel
Candidates in Burke County who have opened campaign committees but have not filed are:
- Republicans for county commissioners — Beth Heile, who opened a campaign committee on Jan. 10; Phil Smith, who opened a campaign committee on Jan. 25; Pam Deloach, who opened a campaign committee on Aug. 24.
- Democrat for county commissioners — Kyle Whisnant, who opened a campaign committee on Jan. 25.
- Republicans for Clerk of Court — Eric Duckworth, who opened a campaign committee on March 29.
Filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor in Burke County (two seats) starts June 13 and ends July 1.
The 2022 General Election will be on Nov. 8.
For additional information, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.