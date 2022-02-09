Election filing to resume

Even though redistricting maps are up in the air, election filing is expected to resume in two weeks.

Filing will start again at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and end at noon on March 4, state and local elections officials said Wednesday.

The N.C. Supreme Court suspended candidate filing on Dec. 8, 2021 for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the 2022 primary while legal challenges to the new districts were considered. The primary election is set for May 17.

Early voting for the primary election will start on April 28 and run through May 14. Weekday early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the last day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Burke County Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.