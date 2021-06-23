Election filing up in the air

She said the city of Hickory and town of Long View are elected by districts, meaning people living in a particular district can only vote for the candidates for that particular district.

The city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Elections all have members representing a particular district but they are elected at-large, meaning all voters can vote for the various candidates from each district.

For elections that are delayed until 2022, the filing period will be either Dec. 6 through Dec. 17 or from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7, according to the bill.

As for voters, those who were registered Green Party or Constitution Party will have their registration changed to unaffiliated, Mace said. She said her office sent out notices Wednesday to those voters.

The Green Party and Constitution Party are no longer recognized in North Carolina. The recognized status of both parties ended automatically when their candidates for governor and president failed to get 2% of the votes in the 2020 general election, and the parties did not submit documentation showing their nominees were on the ballot in at least 70% of states, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

But those voters will have the opportunity to update their party affiliation, if they want, according to the state board. The party affiliations recognized in the state are Unaffiliated, Democratic, Republican and Libertarian.