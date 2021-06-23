Election filing up in the air

The filing period for the upcoming municipal and school board elections is fast approaching but who will be able to file is contingent on a bill sitting on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
And Green Party and Constitution Party registered voters have had their registration changed to unaffiliated.
The regular filing period for this year’s election starts at noon on July 2 and ends at noon July 16.
But Senate Bill 722, which was ratified in the North Carolina General Assembly on June 15, would delay some elections until next year. The bill was presented to Cooper on June 16, and as of Tuesday afternoon, Cooper had not taken any action on it.
The bill, in part, says municipal elections “where less than the entire jurisdiction is eligible to vote for candidates for one or more offices on the 2021 ballot shall be delayed until 2022.”
It says those serving on the boards whose elections are delayed will have their terms extended until those who win the seats in 2022 are sworn in.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said she is unsure how the bill will affect elections in Burke County this year. With the bill still sitting on Cooper’s desk, the state board of elections has not sent out guidance about how it will affect this year’s elections.
She said the city of Hickory and town of Long View are elected by districts, meaning people living in a particular district can only vote for the candidates for that particular district.
The city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Elections all have members representing a particular district but they are elected at-large, meaning all voters can vote for the various candidates from each district.
For elections that are delayed until 2022, the filing period will be either Dec. 6 through Dec. 17 or from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7, according to the bill.
As for voters, those who were registered Green Party or Constitution Party will have their registration changed to unaffiliated, Mace said. She said her office sent out notices Wednesday to those voters.
The Green Party and Constitution Party are no longer recognized in North Carolina. The recognized status of both parties ended automatically when their candidates for governor and president failed to get 2% of the votes in the 2020 general election, and the parties did not submit documentation showing their nominees were on the ballot in at least 70% of states, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
But those voters will have the opportunity to update their party affiliation, if they want, according to the state board. The party affiliations recognized in the state are Unaffiliated, Democratic, Republican and Libertarian.