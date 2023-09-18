Those who want to vote in the November election but aren’t registered can join people throughout the US as they register today.

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and it’s also a good time for those already registered to check their registration and, if need be, update it, said the NC State Board of Elections.

To check registration or print out a voter registration form, visit www.ncsbe.gov.

Voters will be expected to show a valid photo ID when they cast a ballot this year at both early voting and the General Election on Nov. 7.

A driver’s license is one of the acceptable forms of ID, which a majority of residents have, said the North Carolina Board of Elections.

If, however, a voter doesn’t have an acceptable form of ID, they can go to the Burke County Board of Elections to request a free ID. The office is at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton. Other forms of ID also have been approved, including Military or veterans ID cards issued by the federal government.

Early voting for the municipal elections starts Thursday, Oct. 19, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

In Burke County, school board races will not be on this year’s ballot. Those elections were moved to even-numbered years through a legislative local bill in 2021.

In addition, the towns of Rutherford College and Hildebran will not hold elections this year but will be on the ballot next year with the school board and county commissioners.

Those who have filed for Burke County races are:

City of Morganton

Mayor — Ronnie Thompson (incumbent)

City Council District No. 1 seat — Butch McSwain (incumbent)

City Council District No. 2 seat — Chris Jernigan (incumbent)

Town of Valdese

Council Ward 1 seat (Un-expired term) — Tim Barus (appointed in December to seat left vacant) and Glenn Harvey

Council Ward 4 seat — Frances Hildebran (incumbent) and Gary Ogle

Council Ward 5 seat — Tim Skidmore (appointed in October to seat left vacant) and Heather Ward

Town of Drexel

Mayor — Dennis Anthony (incumbent, appointed) and Rick Cline

Drexel Board of Aldermen — Terry B. Yount (incumbent), Lora Melott, Scott Coe (unexpired term), Robert Reed, Chelsea Suttles and Chris Brown

Town of Glen Alpine

Board of Aldermen — Reid Scott, Angela Marlowe, Luke Boone and Paul Swink

Town of Connelly Springs

Board of Aldermen — Ramona Duncan (incumbent) and Deborah Pelick

For more information about registering to vote, voter ID or this year's elections, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.