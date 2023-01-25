Electric co-op offers basketball camp scholarships for local students

Rutherford EMC is once again partnering with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State University to offer two students the opportunity to attend a summer basketball camp for free.

Through the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program, Rutherford EMC will provide one young woman with a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at N.C. State, which will be held June 18-22. Young men can apply for a scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School, which will be held June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Scholarships are for rising sixth and seventh graders.

“Basketball camp scholarships provide students with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from acclaimed coaches and develop skills that will serve them on and off the court,” said Dirk Burleson, general manager at Rutherford EMC.

The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus. Campers stay overnight in dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel as an individual and a team player as they receive instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team-building abilities.

To apply, students must complete and submit the online application by March 31. It can be found at www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/sports-camps or on our website at www.remc.com.

Eligible applicants must be in sixth or seventh grade during the 2023-24 school year.

“Athletic skill and talent are not bound by where you live or how much money you make,” said N.C. State University Women’s Basketball Coach Wes Moore. “Thanks to this partnership with North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, we are able to help kids who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to come to our camp, find and discover their true potential.”

More than 50 students will be awarded Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from electric cooperatives in North Carolina. This scholarship program demonstrates the electric cooperatives’ commitment to building a brighter future through continued support for education and community programs.