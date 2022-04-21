Elementary robotics teams battle in district-wide competition

On Thursday, April 7, elementary students from across Burke County filled the Glen Alpine Elementary School gym to participated in Burke County Public Schools’ elementary robotics competition.

The district organized this year’s event and tasked each robotics team to put their math and coding skills to the test to program Birdbrain Technologies Finch 2.0 robots to complete obstacle courses. Judges scored the teams on time, creativity, programming and STEM Skills.

Draughn High School Project Lead the Way students designed and constructed unique 3-D trophies for the event. The overall champion was Icard Elementary School and other award winners were:

Creativity -- first-place Oak Hill; Second-place Glen Alpine

Programming -- first-place Salem, Second-place Icard

STEM -- first-place Forest Hill, second-place Mull Elementary

Christie Abernathy, director of advanced learning and innovation, said, “The 2022 Elementary Robotics Competition was very exciting for our students. They have learned a lot through the year on how to code, develop their own app, and complete different tasks by coding the Finch robot. It is inspiring to see our elementary students use their creativity to problem solve and strategize as a team. These are all skills that will prepare them for the future.”

Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan, said “Seeing the innovation and teamwork of these students is a result of countless hours of practice and dedicated teachers who double as robotics coaches. This competition is always intense and helps each team think outside of the box. We are proud to have students who are challenging themselves in and out of the classroom.”