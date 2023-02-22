VADLESE — Burke County Public Schools held its annual Elementary School Science Fair awards ceremony at the Old Rock School in Valdese on Feb. 9.

There were a total of 56 projects representing all 14 elementary schools and Burke Virtual Academy. The science projects showcased unique experiments including bridge strength, phases of the moon, burn time of different candles and more.

After each school’s participants were recognized, first-, second- and third-place winners were announced.

Thaniel Powell of George Hildebrand Elementary was awarded first place with the science fair project titled “Drop Zone.” Thaniel’s project explored if air resistance would increase at a constant rate when the side lengths of a parachute increased by 10 cm.

Liam Benge of Valdese Elementary was awarded second place with the science fair project titled “Growing Crystals.” For this project, Liam tested how much crystals grow in different water temperatures.

Addison Lowman of Icard Elementary was awarded third place for the project titled “Rock, Paper, Scissors Genius.” Addison’s project used a scientific process to prove there is a higher chance of winning than losing in rock, paper, scissors.

“The effort these students put into their creative projects proves what great students we have at Burke County Public Schools,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “We are proud of each of them and congratulate them on their hard work.”