Bianca Chan was not surprised that she fell in love with Latin early in her high school career. What surprised her, however, is how studying the ancient Roman language would also stir up a love for women’s history and women’s studies.

“Our class would often translate Latin poetry and stories by famous Roman poets into English as a way to practice our Latin grammar and vocabulary,” Chan said. “I personally saw that the works we translated … were exclusively voiced by males.”

Chan, now a junior at North Carolina School of Science and Math – Morganton, decided to bring these two interests together by writing a novel entirely in Latin.

“I wondered about women’s stories or what it would have been like if it was portrayed by a woman instead,” she said.

“Praeterita Vox Antiquae Romae,” which translates into “The Forgotten Voice of Ancient Rome,” is the story of Mila, an aspiring writer who, in a dream, travels back to 15 BCE. In her dream, she meets Thalia, a young woman who dreams of being a writer. Through these encounters, Mila learns what it might have been like for a woman to pursue writing in the male-dominated ancient Roman world.

Beyond just a way to continue her studies in Latin, Chan uses the story to explore the perception of women in the male-dominated ancient Roman world and sheds light on the lack of female voices in ancient Rome.

“Women were not given a voice in society,” Chan said. “They also could not get any education, so they were expected to be confined to domestic tasks.”

Along the way, Thalia and Mila discover that bias against women is not relegated to the ancient world. Chan said many of the stereotypes that originated in the Greco-Roman world still influence thought today.

“Society still views women in power as aggressive, evil or greedy,” she said. “That’s exactly how they viewed women who had a little bit of power in the Roman Empire.”

Chan also said it was commonly assumed that if a woman was able to publish something it was only because she had the help of a man. She believes these biases still exist today.

“I think that’s definitely still prevalent today,” she said. “For example, if a woman writes an incredible piece, they still say, ‘Oh, it’s because a man helped her write this.’”

Chan said she hopes her work can shed more light on these kinds of stereotypes and assumptions while also breathing new life into the Latin language.

“I recognize that since Latin is a dead language now and it’s no longer spoken, I wanted to bring that back to life,” she said.

Chan said it took some creativity to bring this ancient language into the modern world.

“Latin uses a very limited selection of vocabulary,” she said. “For example, Latin doesn’t have a word for bookcase, so, I sometimes had to use other simple words to depict the actions of the characters.”

“Praeterita Vox Antiquae Romae” is currently available on Amazon at rb.gy/hs23mn.