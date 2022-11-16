'Elf The Musical' opens next at Asheville Community Theatre

The extravaganza of holiday cheer "Elf The Musical" opens next month at Asheville Community Theatre. Based on one of the most beloved holiday films in recent years, Buddy the Elf’s story is a heartwarming tale that helps each one of us discover and accept our “inner elf.”

"Elf The Musical" runs Dec. 2-18 with performances Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. with an additional performance Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office.

Despite being 6 feet tall and lacking proper toy-making skills, Buddy the Elf hardly noticed that he was different from the other elves. After all, he grew up in the North Pole. But when Buddy learns that he was actually born in New York City, he takes off on a brave quest to find his birth family. He is shocked to find out that his dad, Walter Hobbs, is a workaholic on the naughty list and doesn’t believe in Santa Claus. But Santa’s sleigh can’t fly without lots and lots of holiday cheer. Can Buddy help his family and all of New York City remember the true magic of the Christmas spirit?

You certainly do not have to know the movie to enjoy the musical adaptation of Elf. Director Jeff Catanese says that the musical “has plenty of catchy tunes to get anyone in the holiday spirit.” The musical features songs by Tony Award nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's "Aladdin" on Broadway, "The Wedding Singer," "The Prom"), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan ("Annie," "The Producers," "Hairspray") and Bob Martin ("The Drowsy Chaperone").

ACT’s production of "Elf The Musical" features Carson Fox as Buddy, Zoe Zelonky (Jovie), Nathan Dibben (Walter), Rachel Dibben (Emily), and Scotty Cherryholmes (Santa Claus), along with a large cast of familiar ACT faces and newcomers. The cast includes: Paige Gorczynski, Shelley Nielsen, Joshua Kerber, Jack Heinen, Henry Cowan, Clara Ivey, Joby Lavery, Sydney Fox, Lucas York, Bryan Guiterrez Ruiz, Daniel Sandoval, Naimah (Nemo) Colman, Mary Ann Heinen, Arizona Hall, Anastasia Seltzer, Anderson Bowman, Jan Robbins, Amanda Little, Mash Hes, Paige Allison Trammel, Jillian Adams, Annaleah Byas, and Emma Dimassis. Music direction by Jan Powell and Mark Jones, and choreography by Rose Pillmore.

Asheville Community Theatre is offering DASI (Descriptive Audio for the Sight Impaired) on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. An ASL-interpreted performance will be on Saturday, Dec. 17. For the ASL-interpreted performance, seating has been reserved for deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons in order to give the best sight lines to follow the interpretation and the action on stage.

For more information about "Elf The Musical," Asheville Community Theatre or to purchase tickets, visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.