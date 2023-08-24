While there are many crucial dates in the history of the Western World, few rise to the level of value as today’s date of Aug. 24. It demarcates the “fall of the Roman Empire.” Regrettably it also marked the beginning of Europe’s Dark Ages. For almost a millennium, Rome had essentially been the receptor as well as the inducement of the world for government, might, science, engineering, philosophy and art. However, after that there followed a millennium of social and political disintegration, a devaluation of education, science dominated by witchcraft and a religious understanding of coerced belief.

But it all befell on that date in 410 AD when the forces of Alaric I, King of the Visigoths, the primary Germanic armies tired of subservience to the elitist Romans, breached the fortified walls of the Eternal City and entered with hardly any resistance.

Though the event is well known as “The Fall of the Roman Empire,” truly it was more accurately the eventuality of the slow decomposition of an aging, pompous, self-adulating, social elitist bureaucracy that anybody willing to look could have predicted. The empire had been disintegrating for ages and merely existed on borrowed time. Historians write in their accounts as I did above of “breaching the walls,” but in reality, Gothic slaves turned on their Roman masters and opened the gates in the middle of the night to allow the enemy an easy entrance. Alaric came with 30,000 soldiers but instantly his ranks swelled with another 40,000 Gothic slaves deserting Rome for his army.

However, for our purpose here, there is another more engrossing, spiritual orientation. Both the Romans and the Visigoths claimed to be Christians. Decades before Emperor Theodosius I had not only proclaimed Christianity as Rome’s state religion, he had banned all other religions and destroyed many of the pagan temples. Alaric also had embraced Arian Christianity. Not a little has been made of the fact that the capture of Rome was more akin to a romp than an out-and-out battle. Alaric ordered that anyone who sheltered inside a church was to be spared and thousands did. When it was made known to him that liturgical vessels were taken from the basilica of St. Peters, he not only had them returned but ceremonially restored. Then, with victory achieved he held a parade in which Romans and Goths alike processed through the streets singing hymns of God.

May I quickly suggest two takeaways or spiritual insights from this overpowering historical moment. First, there is nothing Christian or spiritual about pillaging and plundering, or for that matter any desire to conquer another is a matter of a psychopathic control malady in some deranged mind. It certainly has nothing to do with the teacher of “Love thy neighbor.” Just giving lip-service or stating that one as a Christian does not make it so. Strong arming or goading a person to be religious is equally un-Christian. You can roll a dead rat in powdered sugar but that does not make it a doughnut. Being a Christian is giving your life in total to the ways of Christ. Emperor Constantine would simply march his troops through shallow rivers and declare them baptized Christians — I do not know if he ever achieved a deeper level of spiritual insight.

I am also deeply impressed by the fact that the slaves gambled their own lives to open the gates for the invading army and joined them in sacking the great city. Perhaps had they been treated more humanely, the great “Fall of the Roman Empire” would never have occurred.

But that is all in the past, indeed a significant chapter in history but, alas, history. What is important for us is not so much what did occur or how it happened, but what are we doing in the present.

Might our own time be filled with less disturbance and turmoil if we behaved more “Christ-like” toward those around us? It all really begins with each of us introspectively searching our own souls to assure that we are embracing our faith with a sense of deep spirituality and not out of some mere convenience.