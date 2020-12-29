Emergency Food and Shelter Program grants available

Burke County United Way has announced the availability of funds in the amount of $31,602 for Phase 38 through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

Funds will be used to help provide supplemental funds to emergency food and shelter programs in Burke County.

Local agencies may request a grant application for funds by contacting the Burke County United Way office at 828-433-0681. The application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 13. Burke County nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services within the intent of the program are eligible to apply.

Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis. Entities with questions regarding the available funding areas may contact the United Way office for more information. A local board will prioritize awarding of funds in areas identified and prioritized based upon county needs.