Emergency Food and Shelter Program grants available

Burke County United Way has announced the availability of funds in the amount of $31,602 for Phase 38 through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
Funds will be used to help provide supplemental funds to emergency food and shelter programs in Burke County.
Local agencies may request a grant application for funds by contacting the Burke County United Way office at 828-433-0681. The application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 13. Burke County nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services within the intent of the program are eligible to apply.
Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis. Entities with questions regarding the available funding areas may contact the United Way office for more information. A local board will prioritize awarding of funds in areas identified and prioritized based upon county needs.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established on March 24, 1983, with the signing of the "Jobs Stimulus Bill," Public Law 98-8. That legislation created a national board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, that consisted of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The EFSP was authorized under the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act (P.L. 100-77 signed into law on July 24, 1987, since renamed the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and subsequently reauthorized under P.L. 100-628, signed into law on Nov. 7, 1988).
Since 1983, in its 38-year history, the EFSP has distributed $5.03 billion to more than 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through the collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.