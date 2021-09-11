Emergency management director reflects on 9/11 experience

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, will certainly be a day I will never forget.
I was employed by the city of Morganton working as a Fire Engineer. It was a scheduled training day for the Burke County Hazardous Materials Response Team.
We had just started the training at Morganton Public Safety Station 1 when someone stopped by the station stating they had heard on the radio of a plane crashing into the World Trade Center and did we know what was going on.
Since this was before the instantaneous information of the smart phone era, we turned on the TV to see if the news was up. Of course, CNN was live, so we watched.
Firefighters believe in the ability of other firefighters and collectively we felt this was a bad fire; however, our confidence in the FDNY was nothing short of a positive suppression/rescue effort.
I vividly remember saying, “They’ll get it, give ‘em some time.”
What seemed like mere seconds after I uttered those words, the second tower was hit.
There was a deafening silence in the room for a good while. Without another word, we all knew this was no accident and the beginning of a tragic outcome.
I believe we all went to the place in our minds where the memories start flashing before us while simultaneously watching the tragedy unfold with subsequent events of that morning. Memories of family, friends, good times, tragic times, Bible studies of the second coming and Armageddon, fire and rescue training, the responders we know and had the pleasure of training with at FDNY, etc.
For me, it was literally my life flashing before me while my eyes were paralyzed by the TV screen. I began to think about what can we do to help? Will the state assemble emergency service folks to go assist? What about our own state? Will we too be a target at some point? Will I even have time to go home to hug my family and tell them I love them?
My mind was flooded with a plethora of thoughts and emotions including anger. How could anyone have the audacity to do such a thing? Most of my questions were answered as the day progressed. Everyone I was in contact with that day had some degree of fear and/or uncertainty in the eyes and their voice.
My house is located under one of the approach paths for CLT where the sound of jets is as common as the birds singing.
When I arrived home the evening of 9/11, there were no sounds in the sky, again, deafening silence. America changed for me that day as it did for so many others.
Emergency management was also forever changed. 9/11 produced the Department of Homeland Security. We now have extensive training and responsibilities in dealing with domestic terrorism.
We have better communication systems in place with backups in case of primary system failures. We have added physical security at critical infrastructures.
The All-Hazards approach to Incident Management has progressed to a new level. Incident Management Teams with members credentialed by training and experience are in place to assist nationwide when and where they are needed for any type of event.
While the funding continues to decrease as the years pass, we have grant opportunities for equipment and training to exercise preparedness in all emergency service disciplines. We have new health and safety legislation for emergency responders.
The list of effects 9/11 had on emergency management is extensive. Those effects by themselves could be a curriculum course in an emergency management degree program. Domestic preparedness for all hazards, including terrorism is forever a large part of Emergency Management because of 9/11.