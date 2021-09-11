Emergency management director reflects on 9/11 experience

For me, it was literally my life flashing before me while my eyes were paralyzed by the TV screen. I began to think about what can we do to help? Will the state assemble emergency service folks to go assist? What about our own state? Will we too be a target at some point? Will I even have time to go home to hug my family and tell them I love them?

My mind was flooded with a plethora of thoughts and emotions including anger. How could anyone have the audacity to do such a thing? Most of my questions were answered as the day progressed. Everyone I was in contact with that day had some degree of fear and/or uncertainty in the eyes and their voice.

My house is located under one of the approach paths for CLT where the sound of jets is as common as the birds singing.

When I arrived home the evening of 9/11, there were no sounds in the sky, again, deafening silence. America changed for me that day as it did for so many others.

Emergency management was also forever changed. 9/11 produced the Department of Homeland Security. We now have extensive training and responsibilities in dealing with domestic terrorism.

We have better communication systems in place with backups in case of primary system failures. We have added physical security at critical infrastructures.