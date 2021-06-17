Emergency vouchers issued to help with housing

HICKORY - The United States Housing and Urban Development Department has awarded funds for 30 emergency housing vouchers, beginning July 1, to the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Regional Housing Authority.
The vouchers will be used to assist individuals and families who:
- Are experiencing homelessness
- Are at risk of experiencing homelessness
- Are fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking
- Were recently homeless and for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness
The vouchers, which will provide rental housing assistance through 2023, were issued by HUD as part of a $5 billion program in response to the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic and are part of the American Rescue Plan legislation enacted by Congress.
“While most of us spent more time in our homes than we ever have, more than half a million Americans had to spend the last year either in crowded shelters or sleeping outside,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.
The $5 billion in EHV-ARP funding gives communities the resources needed to help eligible households find and remain in housing. HUD estimates that the vouchers, alongside resources provided by the CARES Act, could help house 130,000 households. Through EHVs, HUD is providing 70,000 housing choice vouchers to local public housing authorities across the country.
The vouchers will be allocated to individuals and families through a referral process. The RHA will work in close collaboration with the Continuum of Care and the North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness, along with other victim service providers to determine eligibility for families in our region. HUD funding for the EHVs allow the RHA to provide housing search assistance, assistance for move-in deposits and landlord incentives. The RHA intends to provide risk mitigation funds for landlords and property managers to rent to EHV families.
For more information on the emergency housing vouchers, contact Brittany Williams at 828-485-4227 or brittany.williams@wpcog.org.