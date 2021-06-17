Emergency vouchers issued to help with housing

HICKORY - The United States Housing and Urban Development Department has awarded funds for 30 emergency housing vouchers, beginning July 1, to the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Regional Housing Authority.

The vouchers will be used to assist individuals and families who:

Are experiencing homelessness

Are at risk of experiencing homelessness

Are fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking

Were recently homeless and for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness

The vouchers, which will provide rental housing assistance through 2023, were issued by HUD as part of a $5 billion program in response to the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic and are part of the American Rescue Plan legislation enacted by Congress.

“While most of us spent more time in our homes than we ever have, more than half a million Americans had to spend the last year either in crowded shelters or sleeping outside,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.