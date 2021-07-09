Empathy is the best ‘fix’ in some cases

When it comes to our interpersonal relationships, most of us fall into one of two categories: fixers or sympathizers.
The fixer always has the situation under control. There is always a reason things are not as bad as they seem or a light at the end of the tunnel. Often, a fixer is quick with a three-step solution or a simple plan to get things back on the right track.
“What you really need right now is…”
“Everything happens for a reason…”
“You just have to look for the lesson God is trying to teach you in this situation…”
These are just a few of the key phrases you might hear from a fixer.
The sympathizer, on the other hand, approaches the relationship from a different angle. Sympathizers are quick to identify with a person’s pain, but might be slow to offer material help. Both of these natural tendencies have their strengths and their potential drawbacks. If everybody were sympathizers, we would never move forward, but a world of nothing but fixers would feel cold and clinical in the moments we most need the warmth of empathy.
The book of Job is an object lesson in the potential pitfalls of an unconstrained fixer mentality. It opens with the eponymous character on the wrong end of a wager between God and Satan. Job loses everything — his family, livestock and health — leaving him in such a sad state that his wife’s only advice is “Curse God and die.” But as bad as things were going for Job up to this point, it only goes downhill when his “friends” show up in verse 11 to “console” him with page after page of arduous monologues accusing him of sinning and coaxing him toward repentance.
You can’t really blame them. These three friends were a product of the ancient world in which they lived, and in that world, everything that happened to you was the result of something you had done to either please the gods or anger them. In this world, if you were living your best life now, it must have been because you were doing something right. But if your life suddenly took a tragic turn, there’s only one possible explanation. You had sinned, and God was not having it.
As I said, there’s nothing inherently wrong with being a fixer — without fixers, our world would never move forward. However, this kind of tit-for-tat theology in the hands of three fixers trying to “help” their friend can have damaging consequences. And the damage this kind of mentality can do is not limited to Job’s world.
How many of us have been told we just need to “Let go and let God?” How many have been “encouraged” with the thought that “Everything happens for a reason,” or the Scripture verse that says, “God works all things together for good?” How many of us would be brave enough to admit that those thoughts weren’t always as comforting, at the moment, as we feel like they should have been?
Often, when we’re in the midst of intense grief, we’re not ready for the “assistance” of a fixer until we’ve spent some time sitting with a sympathizer. Forcing someone to move to the next stage of grief before they’re ready can unintentionally send damaging messages.
“Maybe if I were more spiritual, I’d be handling things better…”
“Why is my faith so weak?”
“Why can’t I experience peace the way other Christians do? Maybe I don’t love God enough. Could it be that God is just a story we tell ourselves to numb the pain when life gets to be too much?”
Maybe we’d never admit to having thoughts like these, but in my years in ministry, I’ve encountered people struggling with thoughts like these. Like Job’s friends, when we attach the idea of spiritual maturity to external circumstances, it can’t help but raise these kinds of troubling questions. As Job eventually learned, spiritual maturity is not a function of material blessing or outward circumstance. It’s not dependent on your ability to close your eyes and shut real life out to protect your faith. For Job and for us, spiritual maturity is the inward courage to face life, even when our minds are filled with doubt and uncertainty. Sometimes the most courageous thing we can do is to sit there and say, “I don’t know why this is happening, it doesn’t seem fair and I’m not ready to move on just yet.”
Things ended up OK for Job, but his friends missed out on a golden opportunity to be the comforting presence of God to him in his darkest hour of doubt and uncertainty. At the end of the story, we realize that these three friends missed the point. They had been so intent on fixing all of Job’s problems that they failed to realize their understanding, empathetic presence may have been the one solution Job had needed all along.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.