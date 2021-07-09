Empathy is the best ‘fix’ in some cases

You can’t really blame them. These three friends were a product of the ancient world in which they lived, and in that world, everything that happened to you was the result of something you had done to either please the gods or anger them. In this world, if you were living your best life now, it must have been because you were doing something right. But if your life suddenly took a tragic turn, there’s only one possible explanation. You had sinned, and God was not having it.

As I said, there’s nothing inherently wrong with being a fixer — without fixers, our world would never move forward. However, this kind of tit-for-tat theology in the hands of three fixers trying to “help” their friend can have damaging consequences. And the damage this kind of mentality can do is not limited to Job’s world.

How many of us have been told we just need to “Let go and let God?” How many have been “encouraged” with the thought that “Everything happens for a reason,” or the Scripture verse that says, “God works all things together for good?” How many of us would be brave enough to admit that those thoughts weren’t always as comforting, at the moment, as we feel like they should have been?