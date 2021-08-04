Employees gather outside facility to protest vaccine policy

“They should believe that their family members are still being protected because the majority of our people are vaccinated … and we’re still practicing proper PPE to protect those residents even from our germs that we bring from the outside,” Carlin said.

She said if she had a family member at the facility, her concern wouldn’t be the vaccination status of staff members.

“My biggest concern would be, right now, the staff that are going to walk out, the staff that have known their families for years, that have taken care of their family members and they have personal relationships with them,” Carlin said. “The residents will end up seeing a lot of new faces and I don’t think the state’s prepared to equip us with the staff that we’re going to need.”

Linda Goins, also an employee at the center, suggested that staff and residents be moved around so that residents whose families want them to be cared for only by fully vaccinated staff can all be in one area with staff who fit that criteria.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper was asked what his thoughts were on health care workers at hospitals and other care providers across the state who have protested getting the vaccine. Cooper said he was disappointed.