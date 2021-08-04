Employees gather outside facility to protest vaccine policy

Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
About 20 people were protesting on the sidewalk on Enola Road in front of J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center when The News Herald was at the protest a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A document supplied by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on July 27 mandated that employees under the Division of State Operated Health Facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30.
Information from NCDHHS said employees who do not either get vaccinated or complete the necessary paperwork to get an exemption from it will face disciplinary action up to and including termination.
JIRDC employee Jessi Carlin, who was one of the protesters who took to the street Tuesday, said she and most of the people standing alongside her weren’t anti-vaxxers, and that other vaccines are required to work at the center.
“We’re currently just looking for everyone’s support, to stand with us, so that we have the right to choose, especially until it’s FDA approved,” Carlin said. “It’s looking to be approved by January, so I feel like we could at least have a little bit more time besides just Sept. 30.”
Kody Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for health for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday that more than 77% of staff at state-operated health care facilities have been vaccinated, and more than 95% of residents have been vaccinated.
“We need to get the remainder of the staff vaccinated and we continue to work in that direction,” Kinsley said.
The News Herald asked NCDHHS on Wednesday for vaccination rates in staff at JIRDC, but a spokesperson for the department said the department still is looking into that data. It will be published once it becomes available.
Carlin said from speaking with employees around the facility, there were many who told her they would be willing to hand in their resignation if they weren’t given the choice.
Wanda McGee, a retired state employee, said she used to work at JIRDC years ago and she didn’t think the shot should be forced upon employees.
“I don’t think they should make this mandated,” McGee said. “The nurses were in this battle when the coronavirus hit and now they’re being punished. It should be up to each individual nurse or person if they want to be vaccinated or not. This is just unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”
If there are guardians of residents who are concerned about staff not getting vaccinated, they should know the center still is taking precautions to protect residents.
“They should believe that their family members are still being protected because the majority of our people are vaccinated … and we’re still practicing proper PPE to protect those residents even from our germs that we bring from the outside,” Carlin said.
She said if she had a family member at the facility, her concern wouldn’t be the vaccination status of staff members.
“My biggest concern would be, right now, the staff that are going to walk out, the staff that have known their families for years, that have taken care of their family members and they have personal relationships with them,” Carlin said. “The residents will end up seeing a lot of new faces and I don’t think the state’s prepared to equip us with the staff that we’re going to need.”
Linda Goins, also an employee at the center, suggested that staff and residents be moved around so that residents whose families want them to be cared for only by fully vaccinated staff can all be in one area with staff who fit that criteria.
During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper was asked what his thoughts were on health care workers at hospitals and other care providers across the state who have protested getting the vaccine. Cooper said he was disappointed.
“That’s so disappointing,” Cooper said. “If you are a health care provider working closely with patients and around patients who are often sick, it’s your responsibility to get a vaccine. I appreciate their right to protest, and their First Amendment right to protest, but I think that these health care facilities have made the right call in requiring employees to get vaccinated.
“I hope they will work to get the information and to be convinced that this is the right thing to do, not only for themselves and their families, but to the patients that they are supposed to treat and protect.”
