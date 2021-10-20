Employees receive executive certification

Three employees at UNC Health Blue Ridge recently earned a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders.
Brittany Dobbins, MPH, CHES, who has worked at Blue Ridge since 2018, is executive director of Blue Ridge Medical Group. She is a graduate of UNC Greensboro and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She and her husband, Jeff, love spending time with their fur babies, family and being on the lake.
Elizabeth Causby, MBA, has been employed at Blue Ridge since 2011. She is director of operations for Blue Ridge Medical Group, Inpatient and Specialty Services. She is a graduate of Appalachian State University where she also earned her MBA. She and her husband, Grant, have two girls.
Laura McNeely, M.Ed., FACHE, CPXP, director of Healthcare Innovation and Transformation and Associate Designated Institutional Official for Graduate Medical Education, has worked at Blue Ridge since 2014. She is a graduate of Manhattanville College and North Carolina State University. She and her husband have one daughter.
“We encourage our teammates to continue their education,” said UNC Health Blue Ridge president and CEO Kathy Bailey. “We are proud of these leaders and grateful to have them on our team. Congratulations.”
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. Only 8,866 health care executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
“The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” said Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, health care leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”