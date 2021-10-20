Employees receive executive certification

Three employees at UNC Health Blue Ridge recently earned a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders.

Brittany Dobbins, MPH, CHES, who has worked at Blue Ridge since 2018, is executive director of Blue Ridge Medical Group. She is a graduate of UNC Greensboro and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She and her husband, Jeff, love spending time with their fur babies, family and being on the lake.

Elizabeth Causby, MBA, has been employed at Blue Ridge since 2011. She is director of operations for Blue Ridge Medical Group, Inpatient and Specialty Services. She is a graduate of Appalachian State University where she also earned her MBA. She and her husband, Grant, have two girls.

Laura McNeely, M.Ed., FACHE, CPXP, director of Healthcare Innovation and Transformation and Associate Designated Institutional Official for Graduate Medical Education, has worked at Blue Ridge since 2014. She is a graduate of Manhattanville College and North Carolina State University. She and her husband have one daughter.

“We encourage our teammates to continue their education,” said UNC Health Blue Ridge president and CEO Kathy Bailey. “We are proud of these leaders and grateful to have them on our team. Congratulations.”