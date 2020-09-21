Emptying the ocean with a bucket

REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter) is a nonprofit organization focused on assisting low-income residents of Burke County in spaying/neutering their animals, thereby reducing the numbers of unwanted animals being born. Since its inception in 2012, REASON’s efforts have resulted in a total of 3,895 spay or neuter surgeries being performed. In this past year alone, REASON has assisted Burke County residents with 434 spay/neuter surgeries. Using the formula from "Spay USA," that one dog or cat could produce 12-16 offspring in one year, in effect, REASON has feasibly prevented more than 5,000 unwanted kittens or puppies from being born in this past year alone.

Of the 434 animals, 276 were females and had already been responsible for 120 litters prior to their surgeries. One can easily see how quickly the puppies and kittens multiply. In addition to the deeply humanitarian aspect of this, there are other positives. The cost in time, money and human resources involved in finding a home, vaccinating, vetting and providing food, water and shelter for an unwanted animal is far greater than the cost of having one animal spayed or neutered and much more humane. As the saying goes, it is “one and done.”

REASON also assists with compliance of the regulatory standard concerning mandatory rabies vaccinations. Eighty-two percent of the total surgeries completed were administered a rabies vaccination.